Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Amanda Galle understands her predicament. At age 36, the former IBO bantamweight champion has few opportunities left before she hangs up the gloves. She therefore wants to make the most of the chances available to her. One such opportunity presents itself tomorrow night. At the Kaseya Center in Miami, she faces Cherneka Johnson, the formidable holder of four belts at 118 pounds.

“I’ve been hanging out in the coattails of these big names, working in silence, and I’ve earned a spot at the table,” Amanda Galle reportedly said. However, her task is far easier said than done. Riding a three-fight win streak, 30-year-old Cherneka Johnson is in no mood to oblige the Canadian challenger. So, ahead of their ten-round battle on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Netflix headliner, let’s go through a few details that might help us understand how the two fighters measure up against each other.

Predicting Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle: Who has better stats and a record?

With 20 professional fights under her belt, Johnson comes across as the more experienced fighter. However, a nearly decade-long career has exacted a price from the fighter of Māori heritage. She suffered her first loss four years ago to Shannon O’Connell. Another followed three years later, when Ellie Scotney claimed her IBF bantamweight belt.

In comparison, Galle appears relatively new to boxing. Having kicked off her career in 2019, the Ontario native has gone through 13 professional bouts, one of which ended in a draw. Unlike the champion, Galle remains unbeaten.

The differences spill over into the ring as well. With roughly 44% of her opponents stopped inside the distance, Cherneka Johnson boasts a higher finishing rate than Amanda Galle, whose knockout-to-win rate currently stands at just 8%.

Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

At 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters) tall, Johnson stands two inches taller than her Canadian counterpart, who measures 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimeters). While Galle’s reach details remain unavailable, the undisputed champion, in the meantime, wields a 64.5-inch (164-centimeter) wingspan.

In her last fight against Shurretta Metcalf, Cherneka Johnson weighed 116.8 pounds. Amanda Galle, on the other hand, tipped the scales at 117.5 pounds when she faced Alondra Hernandez Mendoza three months ago.

Fight prediction

Fans and pundits seem to have made up their minds. With an estimated 80-90% chance of winning the bout, Cherneka Johnson is expected to retain her undisputed title. Exposure, age, and power appear to be working against Amanda Galle’s prospects of victory.

Though she has yet to suffer a defeat, barring a few exceptions, the Canadian fighter has not shown a consistent willingness to end fights inside the distance. Her tendency to take time to settle into contests may backfire against an aggressive fighter like Johnson.

Back-to-back wins over Nina Hughes and a ninth-round TKO victory over Metcalf have cemented Cherneka Johnson’s reputation as a formidable attacker.

Add to that the fact that Galle will be fighting on U.S. soil for the first time and that her experience in ten-round fights is limited, and the outlook becomes clearer. All in all, fans could expect the fight to follow predictable lines.

Do you think Galle has the skills to stage an upset tomorrow night?