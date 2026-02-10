Chris Mannix Presses WBC President Over $100K Controversy Involving Shakur Stevenson

It’s not clear and may or may not be true. Still, months after the $300,000 sanctioning fee put him under fire when he stripped Terence Crawford of his WBC belt, Mauricio Sulaiman finds himself under scrutiny for a $100,000 controversy. Instead of Crawford, his protege Shakur Stevenson, who recently got stripped of his WBC lightweight belt, has leveled charges that the action was taken because he refused to pay the sanctioning fee.

After defeating Teofimo Lopez in a standout performance at Madison Square Garden, Shakur Stevenson found himself facing an unexpected move from the WBC. According to their statement, by claiming Lopez’s WBO and the Ring light welterweight titles, Stevenson’s stay at 135 pounds became redundant, thus vacating the title. But the speed and reasoning behind the Mexico City-based sanctioning body’s decision left observers scratching their heads. Stevenson, however, felt it was tied to money. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman struggled to explain as veteran journalist Chris Mannix pushed for his perspective.

Shakur Stevenson fee question puts WBC chief in hot seat

With the issue in the spotlight, Mannix asked Sulaiman in an interview, “Do you really believe that the WBC’s involvement, however nominal, is worth $120,000?” The WBC president tried to clarify – whether it’s one dollar or a million, it’s not about the money.

“But it mattered to Shakur Stevenson,” Mannix countered. Sulaiman was ready. Responding sharply, he stated that Stevenson chose to move up a weight class and stake a claim at a non-WBC title (WBO and Ring 140 pounds). “It is not about the money,” he stressed.

As a result of the WBC decision, the lightweight division now features Jadier Herrera as the interim champion. Mannix doubted its relevancy, wondering whether the position would be as appealing to top contenders as a full championship title.

But Sulaiman felt there are many who would want to fight for the interim title. To which Mannix replied, “Because they think it’s a step to the next one. They think they’re getting ordered to fight for a full title,” Sulaiman offered a somewhat vague explanation, saying that as head of the WBC he needs to take care of many things that may not be known or visible to outsiders.

Instead, Sulaiman turned the focus back on Stevenson’s move to 140 pounds for Lopez’s titles.

Stevenson fee allegations: The questions keep coming

Mannix shot back, “I think Shakur Stevenson was number one at 135. Teofimo Lopez was number one at 140. That’s all that mattered. “Mannix’s tough questioning of a powerful head of a boxing organization received widespread applause. Former champion and now a well-known analyst and commentator, Sergio Mora wrote, “Mannix, you do have a SPINE!! 👊🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Mannix’s grilling likely stems from Shakur Stevenson’s comments: “100k to some crooks who don’t deserve it? Nah, Leilani. I’d rather give it to u baby girl… The WBC didn’t even have shit to do with this fight, and it’s eating them alive. Take your belt; it don’t make me 😂😂,” the champion wrote.

But the WBC’s official statement tells a different story, mentioning only Stevenson’s move to the 140-pound title as the reason for stripping him of his lightweight belt.

Then why would Mannix’s questions rattle the WBC president? Add in Crawford’s comments on the WBC-Stevenson issue, especially considering he was stripped of his super middleweight title for non-payment of a $300,000 sanctioning fee. “(WBC) ain’t no way ya’ll still this mad,” his Instagram story read. “It’s cool, bro (Stevenson); the Ring belt was free.” Fans can only connect the dots.