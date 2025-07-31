Claressa Shields Called a ‘Liar’ by Shadasia Green Amid Fight Talks

Whether one agreed with her or not, Claressa Shields‘ pain was unmistakable when she spoke with Ariel Helwani two months ago. The hurt of being ‘disrespected’ came through in her voice. “They offered me some money to fight on the July card. Yep, um, I think it was co-main against Shadasia Green, but the money was not anywhere near what I make,” she said, referring to Green’s promoters, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Last week, after a dominant performance that saw her dismantle a helpless Lani Daniels, Shields once again cemented her place at the center of women’s boxing.

The win seemingly emboldened Shields. She called out Laila Ali. And now, returning to The Ariel Helwani Show, she took a pointed jab at Shadasia Green for what she viewed as ‘disrespect.’ Earlier this month, on the Katie Taylor–Amanda Serrano trilogy card, Green earned a narrow victory over Savannah Marshall to unify the super middleweight division. After the fight, she called out Shields. So it seems Green came across Shields’s latest outburst. Before the narrative slipped out of her control, she decided to push back.

“Never thought the ‘GWOAT’ would be scared,” Green wrote, before doubling down on her claim that the undisputed champion is, in fact, afraid. “But sis, you are scared 😂,” she added, directly countering Shields’ latest statements. Back on Ariel Helwani’s show, Shields mentioned, “One minute she says she wants to fight, and the next minute she says when the time is right.”

“I didn’t say I want any fights in between,” Shadasia Green clarified, issuing a direct warning to Shields. “You can run, but at 175 you can’t hide. As I said today, I will come to your weight class and get it on.” To the casual viewer, it may seem like nothing more than two fighters building hype. But as Claressa Shields revealed, the rift between them began much earlier.

“I’ve been in conversation with (Green) since we were in the amateurs. And she knows I’m the best boxer she’s ever been inside the ring with and that she’s ever sparred with. She knows that, and she’s told me that, and she gets with MVP. Now everything changes, and I get pillow fists, and I don’t knock anybody out. So, therefore, when you get to disrespecting me, I’m going to disrespect you, and Shadasia knows and I know that I will whoop her a–,” Claressa Shields stated.

For the record, Claressa Shields agreed; a fight against Shadasia Green would be a good one.

Claressa Shields vs. Shadasia Green: The war of words before the war in the ring

It’s a sentiment the Paterson, New Jersey-born unified champion shared as well. “I would love to fight Clarissa Shields, you know. Of course, I want to go and rest or whatever, but I think that’s the fight to be made,” Green had earlier stated during the post-fight conference.

Unlike the most recent instance, where her frustration was more visible, Claressa Shields laughed it off with a tweet. “Oh please, shut up and come fight me. Bring your cheerleader too; they always tryna team up against the greatest 🤣! Literally light work.”

Shields wondered aloud. Would Green be willing to move up and fight her at 175 pounds? Or was she expecting Shields to cut down to 168? In response, Ariel Helwani noted that Green had reportedly told him she’s willing to move up, even to heavyweight. And ‘not cut weight.’

If only these two world champions, one a living legend, the other still carving out her place, could set aside the notion of ‘disrespect.‘ Together, they might deliver a fight unlike anything women’s boxing has seen before.

So what’s your take? Should Claressa Shields and Shadasia Green set aside their differences and finally make the fight happen?