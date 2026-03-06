Claressa Shields Calls Out Pearl Gonzalez, Carla Jade After Family Insults Cross the Line

There’s trash talk – and there’s trash talk that’s simply dirty, sneaky, and underhanded. The difference is knowing when to stop. For a world champion who relishes off-court exchanges with rivals, Claressa Shields knows that distinction – when trash talk goes too far. Which is why she publicly called out Carla Jade and Pearl Gonzalez after they traded heated words at the press conference of the Misfits cross-boxing press conference. Jade and Gonzalez feature on the main card of the event scheduled at Vaillant Live in Derby, England. The DAZN-streamed card marks the debut of former title challenger Gabriel Rosado.

“😮 Wow… When this fight,” wrote the two-time Olympic gold medalist and multi-division champion who defended her title ten days ago. “These girls went below the belt.”

So what shocked the undisputed title holder who rarely holds back even outside the ring? Her comments came after footage showed Carla Jade and Pearl Gonzalez clashing at the final press conference of Misfits (MF) Duel 2.

“But just from the jump, that nice girl sh*t doesn’t run with me, pal,” said the MFB women’s lightweight champion, recalling their first meeting this past December. “Because you wasn’t Miss Nice Girl when you was slapping me in the face, and you know we had our little meeting here, and you wasn’t Nice Girl then. So I know the cameras are on and you’re trying to play this little thing, but it doesn’t suit you. So take the dress off, put the track back on, and, you know, just stay in your lane, babe.”

Gonzalez fired back promptly, reminding her that Jade is stepping into her lane – the middleweight division, where she reigns as the MFB champion. But the reply drew a sharp retort from Jade, who pointed to Gonzalez’s setbacks as a UFC fighter and later in bare-knuckle boxing before her switch to influencer boxing. The next exchange left many, including Claressa Shields, stunned.

“So, failed career,” quipped Gonzalez. “But you have four kids and no baby dad.”

That prompted Jade to respond with an expletive-laden counter, even comparing Gonzalez’s build with former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Carla Jade vs. Pearl Gonzalez: A heated rivalry heads to the ring

The tension between the two Misfits champions extended beyond the press conference. Security separated the two when they faced off. This time, Jade slapped the middleweight champion.

While their presser exchange crossed the line, fans may be more interested in whether that tension carries into the ring tomorrow night.

Jade and Gonzalez will fight a five-round match of two minutes each. Fighting out of London, Jade is a former model and ring girl who got interested in real fights and laced up, marking her debut at MF & DAZN X Series 9 on September 23.

Last year in January, she defeated bare-knuckle fighter Melanie Shah and became MFB’s lightweight champion. She defended her belt in subsequent months, with her most recent fight taking place this past December, where she defeated Taylor Starling at Misfits Mania.

Chicago native Pearl Gonzalez, 39, has long been involved in combat sports. A mixed martial artist since 2010, after competing in several promotions, she received an opportunity to compete in the UFC. However, back-to-back losses led to her UFC release.

In between, she tried her luck in bare-knuckle boxing, where, after losing a fight to Britain Hart, she fought three fights as a professional boxer, leading to a 2–1 record. On December 20, she made her Misfits debut. Fighting for the vacant middleweight title, she defeated Tai Emery.