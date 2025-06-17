Claressa Shields Challenged in Alycia Baumgardner’s Strong Message on Women’s Boxing

It’s hard to miss. For diehard boxing fans, the tension is already in the air. Just last month, in a candid and unfiltered chat with Ariel Helwani, Claressa Shields reignited her simmering rivalry with Amanda Serrano, making her stance clear: “She’s ‘The Real Deal,’ and I’m the ‘GWOAT.’” Fast forward to this week, and now Alycia Baumgardner has found herself fielding the same sticky question. And instead of dodging it, she went straight for it.

Her response is bound to spark a reaction. Perhaps even a fiery retort from Shields, who rarely lets a challenge to her self-proclaimed ‘GWOAT’ status slide. While Shields prepares to defend her undisputed heavyweight title against Lani Daniels on July 27, two weeks earlier, Alycia Baumgardner will headline her own momentous occasion. On July 11, on the highly anticipated Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor trilogy card, Baumgardner makes her Netflix debut. She will defend her undisputed super featherweight title against Spain’s undefeated Jennifer Miranda.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alycia Baumgardner on ‘Face of Boxing’: Name a better one. I’ll wait

Ahead of the showdown, while speaking with a group of reporters, Baumgardner opened up about her recent move to Dallas and the new training partnership with renowned coach Derrick James. She praised James for bringing out more dimensions in her game. “There’s many tools in the bag, and, um, you’re going to see that on July 11th,” Baumgardner emphasized.

AD

via Imago NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Alycia Baumgardner during her fight against Elhem Mekhalednot pictured, during their fight for Baumgardner s WBC, WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles and the vacant WBA junior lightweight title at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on February 04, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire BOXING: FEB 04 Baumgardner vs Mekhaled Icon23020413205

But then came the question that stirred the pot. “Bomb. Who’s the face of women’s boxing?” Initially taken aback, Baumgardner asked the question to be repeated. Once it was, she confidently replied, “Alycia Baumgardner. So you’re looking at her.”

Earlier in the interview, she had also expressed pride in being part of a historic women’s card at Madison Square Garden, boldly asserting, “There’s no option to lose, baby. I can’t lose.” She doubled down, “I am the standard, and you gonna see me put the punches.” To her credit, the Ohio native, like her promoter Jake Paul, has every reason to brim with confidence ahead of a major title defense. Her fight record and presence in the ring back her up.

But in a sport that reveres legacy as much as skill, some fans and insiders may take issue with her claim.

But let the work talk. You know who it is

After all, Claressa Shields laid her foundation long ago. On ‘Way Up with Angela Yee,‘ she faced a familiar question: “Women’s boxing has been around for a while, but do you right now feel like you are the face of women’s boxing and you actually are opening up doors for women right now?” So Shields made it amply clear, “There’s not a male fighter right now. If you ask them who’s the best female fighter, everybody is going to say Claressa Shields, except ol’ Jakey Paul.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that’s not an empty boast. Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the only boxer, male or female, to become undisputed champion in three separate weight classes. From light middleweight to heavyweight, she has collected titles like trophies on a mantelpiece. Her resume is virtually unmatched in modern boxing.

None of this is to take away from Baumgardner’s stellar achievements. She’s charismatic, driven, and has become one of the faces of a new era in women’s boxing. But claiming the top spot comes with the burden of proof, and that proof, for many fans, still rests with Shields.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, who really is the face of women’s boxing?

What’s your take? Do you agree with Alycia Baumgardner’s bold claim? Or does Claressa Shields still wear the crown?