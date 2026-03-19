Claressa Shields Claps Back at Mikaela Mayer’s $8M Pressure; Alycia Baumgardner Shares Prediction

Call out Claressa Shields if you want the smoke. The message appeared lost on three-division champion Mikaela Mayer, who argued that Shields’ $8 million deal with Salita Promotions and Wyn Records means she must face elite opposition. As one might expect, Mayer’s challenge, backed by stablemate Alycia Baumgardner, drew immediate pushback from Shields.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist defended her undisputed titles against Franchón Crews-Dezurn last month and now awaits her next move. That win, meanwhile, reignited discussions about a potential matchup against Mayer. A former unified champion at super featherweight who suffered her first professional loss to Baumgardner four years ago, Mayer climbed divisions, capturing a title at welterweight before claiming the unified crown at light middleweight this past October. By joining Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), her intent to compete on a larger platform became clear. But Shields does not appear interested for now.

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“🤔 Nikki Adler, undefeated champ,” Shields wrote. “Christina Hammer, Marie-Eve Dicaire, Hannah Gabriels, Tori Nelson, Savannah Marshall, KO artist, Franchon Crews, Joanisse, and say what y’all want, Daniel Perkins will KO most of the names mentioned. My resume is great.”

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Her response followed Mayer’s recent interview with The Ring Magazine. Speaking with the publication, Mayer said fans deserve a fight between her and Claressa Shields, especially since she believes she would dominate the matchup.

“She needs big names, right? She—you know she’s done well at the higher weight classes, and she is obviously a great athlete and an amazing boxer, and I have nothing bad to say about what she’s accomplished. But you know, she did just sign this really big deal, right? This $8 million deal. And what comes with that kind of money is that you have to give big, challenging, quality fights against quality opponents.”

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The argument ties directly to the position Shields may soon face.

After clearing out the heavyweight division, the undisputed champion could find herself short on meaningful challengers. That reality shifts the conversation to whether she should move back down in weight. If she intends to maintain momentum, especially following the multi-million-dollar deal, stepping down to face champions in lower weight classes may become the most viable path.

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That move, however, carries risk, as Shields could run into high-level opponents like Mayer. Alycia Baumgardner was direct in her assessment, stating that the unified light middleweight champion would present real problems for Shields.

Claressa Shields vs. Mikaela Mayer – A high-risk, high-reward showdown on the table

“Mikaela Mayer would beat Claressa,” she told The Last Stand’s Brian Custer. “Claressa doesn’t have technical skills. She’s sloppy when she throws her punches. Mayer knows how to box. Mayer knows how to use the ring and utilize it. I think she beats Claressa easy.”

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Baumgardner also said Shields looked slow in her title defense against Crews-Dezurn. She maintained that Mayer’s growth since their fight, particularly the technical improvements she has made, would give her a decisive edge over Shields.

Even amid that criticism, the possibility of the fight has not been dismissed by those close to Shields. In the lead-up to the Crews-Dezurn bout, Dmitry Salita, who promotes Shields, had already suggested that a Shields vs. Mayer matchup could materialize this year.

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“I believe a Shields-Mayer fight is very realistic this year,” he told Sky Sports. “Claressa has repeatedly moved up and down in weight to make the biggest fights possible. Her track record shows that she wants to make the biggest fights, and both sides have expressed the intention to have a serious, meaningful conversation about making it happen.”

The primary obstacle, if both camps reach an agreement, remains the significant weight gap. Four divisions separate the two champions. That difference is substantial. Still, Salita remains optimistic given what the fight represents. Shields vs. Mayer would stand as the biggest fight in women’s boxing.