Claressa Shields Makes Deontay Wilder Retirement Remarks After Anthony Joshua Callout

Yesterday, Deontay Wilder defeated Derek Chisora by a split decision. Later, he even called out Anthony Joshua. But the move only raised more questions. It was a hard-fought win, and some, including Claressa Shields, think Wilder should start considering retirement.

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Pushing the conversation beyond the result, at the post-fight media catchup, Deontay Wilder spoke about a few potential matchups. Still, given that both Wilder, 40, and Chisora, 42, are at a late stage in their careers and managed to come through their bout unhurt, Shields urged them to step away from the sport.

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“They both crazy. I was happy to see Deontay Wilder get a win and not get hurt,” Shields told a reporter. “And I want both of those guys to happily retire.”

Her response prompted the reporter to ask what she thought about Wilder’s brief exchange with Anthony Joshua. After the fight, as he left for the dressing room, Wilder locked eyes with the English heavyweight and called him out, saying, “Let’s do it.”

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It appears Wilder’s matchup attempt, which generated considerable traction online, failed to impress Claressa Shields.

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“Not to me,” she replied, before adding, “But hey, if they want to do it, then go ahead.”

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To understand why Shields took that stance, it helps to revisit the fight that unfolded at the O2 Arena. Headlining the event promoted by Queensberry and Misfits Boxing, Wilder and Chisora went through 12 rounds of sustained exchanges. The fight itself offered a clearer picture of Wilder’s current level. Lacking technical finesse, it turned into a competitive contest in which both heavyweights found moments of success. In the end, however, Wilder’s aggression and ability to keep Chisora in check enabled him to secure a split decision.

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For many, it was a reminder that this is no longer the Wilder who knocked out opponents at will.

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What’s next for Deontay Wilder: big fights or retirement?

Meanwhile, the heavyweight expanded on his future plans. Along with Anthony Joshua, Wilder, now on a two-win streak since the knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang two years ago, also expressed interest in a face-off against the rising star of the heavyweight division, Moses Itauma.

“I’m in the heavyweight division. All these other characters are in the heavyweight division. Why not?” he said post-fight. “You know what I mean? I’m not dodging anyone. I’m a veteran in the game. And I’m looking forward to fighting any and all, you know, especially if the fans wanna see it. Then why not? Let’s see.”

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“I didn’t know who Moses was. I’ve seen some of his highlights. I’ve seen his last fight with (Jermaine) Franklin; what a hell of a KO that he did. He seems like a potential champion that you guys have here. And so hey, why not test him out?”

Fan reaction, however, leaned the other way. Most disagreed with Wilder’s outlook, and to some, Joshua sounded like a safer option.

Against that backdrop, the views of champions like Claressa Shields come into sharper focus. The fight against Chisora showed that Wilder had lost some of the sting that once defined him. Once one of boxing’s most feared punchers, with an unheard-of 97 percent knockout rate, Wilder looked diminished compared to his earlier form.

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With an Olympic bronze medal and a world championship that he defended for a record 10 times between 2015 and 2020, his resume remains formidable. Currently, he stands in 12th place in the WBC rankings. Even if he continues, the chances of securing another world title at this stage appear slim.

Wilder may feel he still has enough left to continue, and he has every right to feel so given his accomplishments. Even so, retirement remains a realistic option. After all, that is a choice his opponent, Derek Chisora, has already made.