Claressa Shields Makes $3M Rebuttal After Alycia Baumgardner’s Personal Remarks

Claressa Shields has laced up. Not in the ring, though. She stepped in to fire back at rival Alycia Baumgardner‘s scathing remarks, particularly one that took a swipe at her personal life. Baumgardner recently suggested that the multi-division champion’s career may have been shaped in large part by her boyfriend, Papoose – a notion Shields quickly dismissed.

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After a short break, which saw her become a free agent, she inked a record-breaking deal with old promoters Salita Promotions, including Wyn Records, for $3 million (overall, a reported $8 million deal). Claressa Shields argued that Papoose holding a high-level executive position at the label is secondary. Intriguingly, the timing of the exchange overlaps with Baumgardner stepping into her own next phase, kicking off the inaugural event of MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) under an ESPN partnership – further fueling the tension between the two.

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“WELL, @alyciambaum, you was just trying to sign with Wynn Records & get down with us 2 months ago,” Claressa Shields wrote. “Even offered to fight on the undercards 🤷🏽‍♀️ so we doing something right over here! And let’s not forget I sold out 18,000. Go have fun in your 4,000-seater, Ms. knock-off face of women’s boxing. 🥊”

Her post followed Baumgardner’s recent comments on Ariel Helwani’s show. Discussing the move to Jake Paul’s MVP, Helwani asked whether it surprised her that, despite several big names joining the promotion, Shields stayed out – remaining a free agent before re-signing with Salita while also working closely with Papoose’s Wyn Records.

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“Not surprised at all,” Baumgardner responded. “You said Papoose first.”

Caught off guard, Helwani asked the super-featherweight titlist to explain.

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“I mean it’s simple,” Baumgardner added. “If she has someone in her corner that’s saying that she can help, and she feels like that’s the best way for her. She’s going to do that. I think that Claressa has separated herself in her own category, and maybe she thinks that’s the best way for her. Kudos to that. That’s what you do for your business. And maybe her business didn’t match what MVP wanted to do.”

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Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner trade shots

Baumgardner framed it as a business call, at least on the surface. Shields, however, seemed to take it personally.

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“When you mention my deal with Wynn Records, make sure you mention my $3 Million dollar signing bonus before you mention my man Papoose,” she fired. “I get to my money 💰, always have. And that’s why lil Bum bum be mad. She ain’t Making no damn money, never have. Average fighter at best.”

She then doubled down, suggesting Baumgardner is turning into more of a spectacle than a draw.

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The back-and-forth quickly escalated, drawing in Dmitry Salita, who promotes Shields. Speaking about her stablemate Mikaela Mayer calling out Claressa Shields, Baumgardner told Helwani that Shields would be on the receiving end of a sound beating.

She also addressed the idea of appearing on a Shields undercard, telling reporters, “I could never be an undercard to Claressa Shields.”

Salita fired back, pointing out that Baumgardner has already done exactly that – fighting on a Shields undercard.

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“Alycia fought Mikaela on a card we co-promoted in the UK – the same event where Claressa beat Savannah Marshall in her home country,” he wrote. “Claressa’s fight became the most-watched women’s sporting event in Sky history and the most-watched boxing event on the platform in several years.”

He added that Shields has consistently delivered as a draw, suggesting Baumgardner should focus on building her own standing on similar lines.

For now, that is where the latest chapter of Shields vs. Baumgardner stands. But not for long. With Baumgardner set to face Bo Mi Re Shin at the Madison Square Garden headliner, the tension between the two sides could spill over again at any moment.