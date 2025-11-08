Claressa Shields, Mikaela Mayer, and Others Mourn Boxing HOFer Broadcaster’s Wife’s Passing

Earlier today, the boxing world came to terms with profoundly sorrowful news. Mrs. Connie Bernstein, the wife of esteemed sportscaster, writer, and speaker Al Bernstein, passed away two days ago. The International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee (2012) shared the heartbreaking news through his social media account.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Within moments, a wave of condolences and messages offering prayers and support poured in from fans and figures across the boxing community. Among those expressing their sympathy were Amanda Serrano, Claressa Shields, Mikaela Mayer, and Lou DiBella. Al Bernstein, who began his career in print journalism in the early 1970s, is best known for his long-standing association with ESPN, where he served as an analyst for the Top Rank Boxing series and as a reporter for SportsCenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boxing icon Al Bernstein mourns the loss of his wife

“My wife Connie & I were married for 30 years. Two days ago she passed away. A remarkable woman who was a fantastic stage performer & recording artist for 35 years, co-founder of The Caring Place in Las Vegas that helps Cancer patients (like her), & a great mother & wife,” wrote Al Bernstein.

A decade ago, The Sweet Science published a piece highlighting Bernstein’s memorable book, 30 Years, 30 Undeniable Truths About Boxing, Sports, and TV (2012). In one of its chapters, Undeniable Truth #15, Bernstein reflected on how his passion for both fighting and helping others became intertwined when his wife, Connie, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Connie refused to let the illness define her. She partnered with her oncologist, Dr. Mary Ann Allison, and established a nonprofit center dedicated to supporting cancer patients not only in mind but also in body and spirit. With Al’s full support, their vision came to life in 2008. The Caring Place in Las Vegas is now a trusted sanctuary where thousands seek comfort and strength through their cancer journeys.

Let’s take a look at some of the heartfelt messages from the boxing community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The boxing family stands with Al Bernstein in his time of loss

A warm, compassionate message expressing sympathy, comfort, and faith or hope in reunion beyond life came from Amanda Serrano. “So sorry for your loss, Al. May she rest in eternal peace. One day, my friend, you will see her again,” the champion said.

Another icon of women’s boxing, Claressa Shields, expressed her sorrow. The two-time Olympic gold medalist paid her respects: “RIP to your beautiful wife!!!” Sending prayers and my condolences.” A gentle, empathetic gesture from the new unified light middleweight champion Mikaela Mayer followed: “🙏🏻🫶🏼.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another message came from award-winning journalist Ariel Helwani: “So sorry for your loss, Al. My sincerest condolences.”

Remembering Connie fondly, promoter Lou DiBella messaged, “So sorry to hear about Connie, Al. What a lovely and talented lady. Thinking about and praying for you and your family. Cancer just sucks.”

Together, the boxing world has united in expressing sympathy and strength, keeping Al Bernstein and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a moment of profound grief for the entire boxing community. Let us all take a moment to pause in silence and pray that Al Bernstein and his family find courage and comfort in the days ahead.

You may share your message of support in the comments below.