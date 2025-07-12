Claressa Shields Responds to Shadasia Green’s Callout After $250K Bonus-Winning Beatdown

The Netflix MVP card wrapped up just hours ago at Madison Square Garden. And it did so with a bang. Headlined by the long-awaited trilogy between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the action-packed event featured five title fights. Unsurprisingly, most fans were locked in on the Taylor-Serrano showdown, and rightfully so. The pair have captivated boxing audiences ever since their iconic rivalry began three years ago. But the night had more to offer. One of its most highly anticipated matchups featured Savannah Marshall taking on Shadasia Green.

Heading into the bout, Marshall, the heavy favorite, appeared poised to secure another victory. However, the American challenger had other plans. Green shocked the crowd by turning the tables and, despite suffering a point deduction, eked out a narrow but decisive win. The result sent ripples through the arena and boxing media alike. For her efforts, Green was awarded the MVP’s ‘Performance of the Night‘ honor and took home a $250,000 bonus. Yet, that wasn’t enough for the rising star. Clearly eyeing even bigger targets, Green used her post-fight spotlight to call out none other than Claressa Shields. And true to form, the self-declared ‘GWOAT’ didn’t take long to clap back.

“Oh please, shut up and come fight me,” Shields posted on social media. Not stopping there, she taunted Green’s corner, saying, “Bring your cheerleader too; they’re always tryna team up against the greatest 🤣! Literally light work.” The tension traces back to the post-fight press conference. A reporter asked Green, “The elephant in the room is obvious for Shadesia. A fight with Clarissa Shields would be huge for boxing. Obviously, she is not within the most valuable promotions, but is that a fight that you guys would like to make next?”

And the new unified super middleweight champion replied unhesitatingly, “I would love to see the I would love to fight Clarissa Shields, you know. Of course, I want to go and rest or whatever, but I think that’s the fight to be made.” Seated beside her, Jake Paul added fuel to the fire, loudly proclaiming, “She’s going to beat the f**k out of her, you know.”

Later, Shadasia Green revealed that Savannah Marshall had given her an unexpected vote of confidence. According to Green, Marshall told her post-fight that she’d never faced anyone quite like her before and believed Green had what it takes to ‘take Shields out.’ Green concluded, “I would love to fight Clarissa Shields, and when the time comes and it’s big, let’s do it.”

While Shields currently competes in the heavyweight division, a move down to super middleweight isn’t out of the question.

Claressa Shields vs. Shadasia Green: A viable clash

Twelve months after retaining her middleweight undisputed title, Claressa Shields returned to mark her heavyweight debut against Vanessa Lepage Joanisse. The early stoppage made her the WBC’s heavyweight champion. Later on February 2 this year, she defeated Danielle Perkins and added the remaining three belts to her kitty and became boxing’s first three-division undisputed champion.

Known for chasing legacy over comfort, Shields has never shied away from bold matchups. And to that end, she has expressed willingness to go down the divisions and fight at 154 pounds. “Yeah, that’s the lowest I can get,” speaking to ‘Sky Sports,’ she once quipped while adding a jab at welterweight champion Lauren Price: “And if she wants to fight at 160 [middleweight], too, don’t be afraid to eat a hamburger and come on up.”

With such bold energy on both sides, a super middleweight clash between Claressa Shields and Shadasia Green could easily become one of the most hyped fights in women’s boxing. Add in their history of back-and-forths, and you have the makings of a can’t-miss showdown.

