Claressa Shields Steals Oleksandr Usyk’s Thunder After Dubois Beatdown With 4X Reminder

With a thunderous left hook, Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois at Wembley. The noise of the deadly shot now reverberates across the boxing world. The victory helped Usyk claim the undisputed championship for a record third time. But in doing so, he seems to have stirred up a fiery debate. The boxing world is brimming with conversations: Is Usyk among the all-time greatest? So before his sympathizers added anything further, Claressa Shields took the opportunity to insert a sharp reminder.

Shields, who’s all set to defend her championship from Lani Daniels, maintains a clear stand. As far as undisputed record goes, she’s already been there and done that. Her response may not surprise the versed ones. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is a bit touchy about her position in the pantheon of women fighters in particular and the sport in general. Any attempt or even a hint that seems to shake that equilibrium invites a sharp retort from the Flint-born champion.

And seemingly that happened when a tweet featured her photo alongside that of Oleksandr Usyk. “Rare company 🐐🐐,” @All the Smoke Boxing’s post read. To be fair, Claressa Shields found nothing wrong with the observation. But she made sure to highlight one key aspect.

She’s a four-time undisputed champion. The only fighter to accomplish the feat – male or female. “I’m 4x Undisputed @atsboxing!” Nonetheless, Shields courteously acknowledged the Ukrainian champion’s latest accomplishment. “But yes, I welcome the only other fighter to do it 3x! Congrats, @usykaa!!!”

Unlike many, Claressa Shields had to tough it out against daunting challenges before she could establish herself as the signature representative of women’s boxing. Time and again she’s expressed her displeasure when someone questions her status as an all-time great.

No one disputed Shields’ standing. It’s the debate over whether to count Oleksandr Usyk among the top ten all-time greatest heavyweights that continues to occupy boxing Twitterati.

Oleksandr Usyk and his tryst with all-time greatness

Though he knocked out one of his star fighters, Frank Warren had no qualms in saying, “We witnessed one of the true modern greats. He would be a great in any generation.” Having won an Olympic gold for his country, Usyk, like Evander Holyfield before, cleaned up the cruiserweight division.

Then he climbed up a division and last year defeated Tyson Fury to become the century’s first undisputed heavyweight champion. The division’s last four-belt king, Lennox Lewis, held the undisputed championship back in 1999. However, Usyk’s happiness lasted only a few days, as he had to cede the IBF belt to Daniel Dubois.

So it was imperative. If he wants the undisputed title again, Usyk will have to rematch Dubois and beat the young rising star. The two had already been through a title fight in 2023 that ended most controversially.

Arguments for and against Usyk’s place in boxing history may continue for some time. For one, any comparison with the likes of Muhammed Ali or Mike Tyson remains futile. They fought in a different era. More significantly, their repertoire of bouts surpasses anything Usyk has accomplished so far.

Still, given the circumstances he found himself in, as far as modern boxing history is concerned, Usyk has done enough to be feted as the generation’s best.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Usyk’s latest victory has elevated him to the level where Ali, Frazier, Foreman, and Tyson stand?