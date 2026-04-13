Conor Benn Buys Brand New Porsche After Dana White-Backed $15M Payday

Was it the sheer happiness of a win or the frustration over increased scrutiny he faced when he joined Zuffa that prompted him to buy a new Porsche 911 Turbo S? Only Conor Benn can answer that. It could be a mix of both. After Dana White’s $15 million one-fight offer, which made him richer by that amount, Benn decided to treat himself to a high-performance machine known for blending hyper car-level acceleration with the features of a luxury sports car.

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The move closely follows his win over Regis Prograis. Fighting in the co-main event of the Netflix boxing card headlined by Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov, Benn, now a top welterweight contender, secured a wide decision over the former world champion. The fight marked his debut with Dana White‘s new boxing venture. Amid rumors of a potential multi-fight extension, Benn felt he deserved something that matched his style.

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“💰 CONOR BENN SPLASHES THE CASH 💰,” the tweet from Boxing King Media read. “Fresh off reportedly banking $15M for his 10-round decision win over Regis Prograis, (Conor Benn) wastes no time…

Pulls up a brand new Porsche 911 Turbo S 😮🔥. Love him or hate him… he’s living DIFFERENT right now. 🔥”

The post featured a minute-long video showing Benn stepping out onto the porch as the Porsche was specially delivered. Painted black, with the top and the interiors in pink, it appeared to be a cabriolet with number plates designed to feature his name.

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As for the car itself, reports indicate the Porsche 911 Turbo S is priced at £199,100 for the coupe and £209,100 for the cabriolet version and remains a popular choice among high-end buyers. Given the figure he received from the Zuffa offer, that may not appear to be a significant expense for Benn.

However, there is another layer to the story.

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Conor Benn: From luxury spree to looming questions over his future

Well before he treated himself, Benn was at the receiving end of scathing criticism after he left his long-time promoter, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, for White’s new boxing promotions. Benn offered his own explanation for the move.

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But it seemingly failed to ease public skepticism. That sentiment was evident when, despite scoring a victory, many still slammed him for a subpar performance.

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Against that backdrop, and considering the nature of his contract with Zuffa – $15 million for one fight – the bout against Regis Prograis has also officially left Benn a free agent. However, Benn could still extend his stay with a multi-fight deal if ongoing talks materialize.

That situation also feeds into what comes next. Benn has already set his sights on a matchup against Ryan Garcia. Soon after the Prograis fight, he openly called out the American. Benn is the mandatory challenger to Garcia’s WBC welterweight title. Though the two have exchanged barbs previously, talk of a matchup has picked up since Garcia became a first-time champion in February.

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“Yeah, yeah, yeah, Garcia, I want my belt,” Benn said. “I want my belt. Keep my belt warm. September, let’s go! 10 rounds easy. Garcia, you’re next. Keep my belt warm.”

Latest reports suggest the two could meet as early as August this year, setting up a potential next chapter in Benn’s rapid rise under Dana White’s boxing venture.