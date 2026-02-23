Conor Benn Explains Why He Didn’t Call Eddie Hearn After $15M Dana White Deal

Yesterday, sitting ringside at the T-Mobile Arena, Conor Benn seemed energized as Ryan Garcia dominated Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. The way he reacted when Garcia scored the first-round knockdown gives the impression that he’s oblivious to how he has now become the focal point of conversation in the boxing world. Benn’s stunning promotional exit from Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing has cast him as the antagonist in an unfolding boxing drama. What has drawn particular scrutiny is how Benn reportedly avoided calls with Hearn and his team, explaining why he joined Zuffa, where he is reportedly set to earn $15 million for his next fight. Now, as the situation begins to settle, Nigel Benn’s son decided to address the controversy directly.

“I didn’t choose not to speak to him,” Benn told a Boxing King Media reporter. “I didn’t want to go into the details of it, and things were very heated between the teams, and knowing how I am as an individual, would the call have been beneficial? Would the call have been good for us?”

Benn’s response came after the reporter pointed out that Hearn said in a post-fallout interview that they tried reaching out to Benn but barely received any response. Benn explained that, given the storm his move to Zuffa created, it would have been better to speak once tempers cooled. He added that he later messaged Eddie Hearn, telling him that he loved him and that they could still work together.

“But when things are heated,” Benn added. “I’ve said things in the moment in previous situations that you regret saying. Why speak in the middle of hurt, ego, pride, and anger? Nothing good comes from it. So I think we both could have handled it better privately.”

Earlier, Benn explained what the move to Zuffa Boxing meant to him. He said that more than chasing belts, concern for his family’s future drove the move. He wants to give his children a better life, so a lucrative move to Dana White‘s promotion made more sense.

Benn may have his reasons, but the split with Matchroom Boxing has placed him at the center of sharp criticism.

Conor Benn’s break from Matchroom sends shockwaves through boxing

To well-known sports broadcaster Ade Oladipo, the situation still seems unusual. Having known Hearn, Benn, and Matchroom CEO Frank Smith closely, like many others, he always felt they were a tight-knit team. Despite Benn receiving an eight-figure payout, the split struck him as surprising. The idea that money would create friction in their relationship never crossed his mind.

One point many, including Oladipo, continue to highlight is that Hearn, who had promoted Benn since his professional debut in 2016, stood by him when the welterweight became embroiled in one of the messiest doping controversies in recent memory.

Still, some observers now view Benn’s decision as understandable.

“Everyone is talking about Conor Benn ‘betraying’ Eddie Hearn,” wrote Olympic medalist and trainer Tony Jeffries. “No one is talking about how many fighters get ‘betrayed’ by promoters. Because this is common in boxing. I love that, in this case, the boxer has the power, not the promoter. This is how it should be. Everyone said, ‘Well, Eddie stuck by him.’ Why was that? Because he’s a nice guy? Or for the same reason any promoter sticks by any fighter 💰 💰.”

For his part, Benn has made it clear that he wants to continue working with Hearn and his team. However, given the nature of their split, it remains difficult to envision the two sides resolving their differences and working together again.