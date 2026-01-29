Conor Benn Picks Jake Paul to Beat Ryan Garcia as He Questions Devin Haney’s Marketability

Despite the lopsided loss he suffered against Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul appears to have earned respect in some corners. So much so that Conor Benn has placed him above the likes of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. Benn, who hopes to become a world champion this year, has floated the idea of facing either Garcia, who is scheduled to meet WBC titlist Mario Barrios next month, or Haney, the WBO titleholder.

Yet neither the contender nor the belt holder seems to impress him. Coming off a decisive victory over rival Chris Eubank Jr. following their first meeting in late April, Nigel Benn’s son believes he is ready to claim the welterweight division’s crown.

Conor Benn claims Jake Paul outshines Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

Citing their recent performances, Benn argues that neither Garcia nor Haney could match what Paul has accomplished. Based on how Jake Paul fared against Joshua and Mike Tyson, he believes Paul could easily beat Garcia, who enters the Barrios bout after losing a 12-round decision to former sparring partner Rolando “Rolly” Romero.

During an interview, Ariel Helwani tried challenging Benn’s contention, saying, “There’s a difference between that (Jake fighting AJ & Tyson) and beating Ryan Garcia. Like, having ba**s and being a good marketer is different than beating a title contender, right? What makes you think that?” Benn responded that his view was shaped largely by Ryan Garcia‘s showing against Romero.

Later in the discussion, Benn acknowledged that a matchup with either Garcia – if he defeats Barrios – or Romero could still draw interest. His tone changed, however, when the conversation turned to Devin Haney.

Benn praised the WBO welterweight champion’s skill set. “Haney’s a great fighter,” he said. Still, he added that he would rather watch a Jake Paul bout than one featuring Haney. “I wouldn’t tune in to watch him. I’d rather watch Jake Paul fight,” Benn concluded.

Those comments followed earlier jabs from Benn in November, when he pretended to fall asleep during Haney’s fight against Brian Norman Jr.

Conor Benn pursues title path through Romero

He later continued his criticism, saying, “I put on fight of the year contenders.” He puts people to sleep, and not in the ring. Rolly Romero excites me. Haney is scared of his own shadow.” His promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, who previously worked with Haney before their split, also joined in, saying Haney was “fighting scared” and reluctant to engage opponents.

There is also the possibility that Benn is laying groundwork for a potential showdown with Romero, who captured the interim welterweight title by defeating Garcia. “We’ve got Rolly (Romero) there. Rolly is a fight we’d love to make. If we don’t make progress with any other developments by the end of the month, then we pull the trigger on getting the Rolly fight made,” he told iFL TV.

Romero was elevated to full champion after Jaron Ennis vacated to move up to 154 pounds. The WBA has ordered Romero to defend against mandatory challenger Shakhram Giyasov, though no bout has been finalized. That update followed reports that Romero was also exploring a fight with Manny Pacquiao.

Benn may view Romero as the more attainable opponent, particularly if Garcia pursues a rematch – after defeating Barrios – with Haney. Should Benn defeat Romero, he could later revisit bouts with either Garcia or Haney, who by then could hold the unified welterweight titles.