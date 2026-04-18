Conor Benn Rejects Floyd Mayweather’s Influence as He Responds to $15M Critics

For a long time, Floyd Mayweather‘s influence as a modern boxing inspiration stayed unchallenged. But that status is now being openly questioned, particularly as a new line of thinking seems to push back against the obsession with undefeated records. Bucking the trend where many fighters cite Mayweather as a major influence, Conor Benn stated he wants to map out a course that’s distinct from the unbeaten former champion, now surrounded by lawsuits and controversies.

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“I want to give people value for money,” Benn told Stephen A. Smith. “I want to give people the fights that they want. You ain’t always going to have an unbelievable night in the office. Sometimes the styles don’t suit. They don’t match up. But ultimately, I don’t feel like it—I feel like it changed with Mayweather when he came along, and it was the undefeated record. Everyone was scared of losing.”

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His comments followed a question from the sports journalist. Considering the expectations of boxing’s diehard fanbase, who seemingly care too much about undefeated records, Smith wanted to know if losses that could hurt his drawing power bothered him.

“I’d rather lose an exciting fight than win a boring fight because then it’s like, did you even win?” Benn responded. “You know, so for me, I just want to give people value for money. I want people to want to tune into a Connor-Ben fight. Win, lose, or draw. You know, I fight with my heart on my sleeve, and they get and they’re getting everything I’ve got. I pour my soul into my fights, and I give them every shot I have. I’ll close with this statement.”

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Interestingly, that mindset isn’t unique to Benn. It aligns closely with what Dana White has been pushing as he looks to reshape boxing. White, who joined Benn on Smith’s “First Take,” explained he wants to restructure the sport under Zuffa to function more like the UFC, where fighters remain relevant even with losses.

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Instead of the traditional top-heavy cards that rely heavily on a single headliner, his aim is to build a centralized roster where the entire event carries value. He also emphasized that top fighters should face each other more often instead of avoiding risks. A loss shouldn’t define a fighter, White argued.

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That philosophy, however, puts the spotlight on Benn’s comments.

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Conor Benn: Caught between words and actions

While his remarks might appeal to fans who favor action over records, they appear to clash with claims made by his now-former promoter Eddie Hearn. Speaking with Boxing Now, Hearn, who still appears frustrated after Benn left his Matchroom Boxing for Dana White’s Zuffa under a one-fight, $15 million offer, said Benn once declined opportunities to face top-level opponents.

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“He knows his level,” Hearn said. “I wanted him to fight Lewis Crocker. We went for lunch, and I said, ‘Mate, you could fight Lewis Crocker; that is a great fight. That is a very tough fight, but if you win that fight, you are a world champion.”

However, Benn dismissed the idea, stating he disliked Crocker’s ex-trainer. That position did not change when Hearn brought up another name – Josh Kelly, the IBF light middleweight champion.

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“I said, ‘What the f**k has that got to do with it? Just fight him,'” Hearn added. “Then, we talked about Josh Kelly. (He said), ‘Nah, f**k Josh Kelly.'”

If those claims are accurate, they raise a direct question about Benn’s stance. If wins or losses do not worry him and he only cares about making exciting fights, then why turn down matchups like Crocker or Kelly?

One possible factor could be financial terms, with Benn potentially viewing those offers as less rewarding. Still, that only sharpens the contrast between his stated approach and past decisions.

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Now, after signing a multi-fight deal with Zuffa, Benn has his sights set on Ryan Garcia’s WBC welterweight title. It’s a high-risk matchup, with many experts believing the Englishman is stepping into one of the toughest tests of his career.

That brings the focus squarely back to Benn. If he follows through and takes on Garcia despite the risk, it would reinforce everything he has said. If not, the gap between his words and actions will only become harder to ignore.