Conor Benn’s Half-Brother Draws Ire From Fans After DQ Win

A headbutt in the final seconds, followed by a DQ win, has left several fans furious. Referee Jack Goodwin ruled that Joe Laws‘ headbutt on Harley Benn was intentional and stopped the fight, handing Benn the win. But several fans saw it differently, questioning whether the headbutt was intentional and whether the fight should have ended that way.

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Harley Benn’s Misfits Boxing debut has come under intense scrutiny. Given that his half-brother Conor Benn is lined up for a career-defining matchup against Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas tonight, the controversy surrounding Benn’s fight has drawn added attention.

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“‼️ Joe Laws headbutted Harley Benn, which resulted in Harley winning via DQ ❌,” read the tweet from IFN Boxing.

It centers around the final moments before the main card bout between Laws and Benn ended in a shocking manner. It began in the center of the ring. After missing a right cross from Benn, Laws waited with a high guard. Taking advantage of his inactivity, Benn closed in with a jab.

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Sensing opportunity, Laws promptly slipped in. But as he raised his head, he hit Benn’s chin. Losing his balance, Benn fell onto the canvas, perched between the bottom two ropes. He struggled to get up.

To have a look at Benn, the referee moved closer while waiving off the knockdown. After Benn rose and was sent to his corner, the referee went back to Laws, who looked prepared to resume the fight. Instead, the referee waived it off.

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The matchup had already drawn attention. Originally scheduled for March 2025, the bout was postponed when the KSI-Dillon card fell through.

But their rivalry had begun much earlier, tracing back to 2023, when the pair went after each other, trash-talking on social media.

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With the fight finally lined up, the lead-up saw the tension between Laws and Benn escalate. A pre-fight face-off resulted in a brawl, resulting in security having to intervene.

Their fight ending abruptly, and for what looked like an unfair decision, clearly incensed several fans, who vented their frustration on social media.

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Fans blast Conor Benn’s half-brother over controversial victory

One fan wrote bluntly, “Harley Benn’s celebration after all of that was an embarrassment. ” Sharing similar sentiments, another offered a measured take, saying, “Should never have been a DQ; Harley was celebrating on the ropes like he actually won by knockout. Wasn’t intentional.”

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The footage of the fight reveals the headbutt occurred as Laws lifted his head while getting close to Benn. While the move was intentional, whether he wanted to clash heads needs a closer review. Because he approached Benn with a high guard.

If Laws’ intention was purely to headbutt, then he might as well have rammed his head alone, with his hands dangling outside.

One user reflected, “Bullshit decision imo; Harley knew he shouldn’t have been given the DQ. That’s why he ran out. He was celebrating on the ropes, like he actually threw a punch. 🤣 Feel bad for Joe Laws; no wonder he was riled up post-fight.”

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The comment follows Laws’ post-fight outburst. Unhappy with the decision, the Newcastle native said, “I leaned my head on him and over I did. How’s that intentional? How could you mate? How’s that intentional?” he said when a reporter sought his comments.

Laws, who turned 32 in July, made his Misfits debut in December 2025 with a second-round knockout loss to Amir Anderson. This DQ loss marks his second consecutive defeat on the promotion.

While a loss dims his future prospects, the fact that it would end so unceremoniously is bound to cut more deeply for Laws.

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“Just not intentional. He’s got a reputation, which has caused that decision. Ridiculous referee,” one fan wrote. Another user agreed, saying, “That was accidental 100%; he was dipping in.”

“Benwell Bomber” Joe Laws does have a wild reputation both in and out of the ring. He is well known as a highly aggressive, emotional, all-out brawler. Yet it’s unlikely that reputation alone swayed the referee’s decision.

Jack Goodwin, a 25-year veteran in the British Army, is one of the most respected referees from Great Britain. For someone who follows the standard Unified Rules of Boxing, if he allowed a fighter’s reputation to influence an unfavorable decision, it would be concerning.

Perhaps Goodwin stopped the fight after taking a close look at Benn. Conor Benn’s half-brother had dropped onto the canvas, in between the ropes. He looked helpless initially. So the referee must have thought that he would not be able to continue.

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The best way to resolve the controversy over the decision, as some call it unfair, will be through a rematch. Making a move in that direction, Laws called out Misfits boss, Mam Taylor, saying, “Let’s run this back….”