Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, and Knockout Ratio

Saturday’s Netflix boxing event may be billed as the “Clash of Giants,” but one of the most intriguing storylines centers on the co-main fight. While Tyson Fury headlines the card alongside Arslanbek Makhmudov following his return from a year-long retirement, attention has turned to Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis. Four months after avenging his first career loss to Chris Eubank Jr., Benn returns for a catchweight bout against the former champion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That matchup carries added intrigue due to the drama that surfaced in recent weeks. For the first time in his decade-long career, Conor Benn will fight outside the Matchroom banner. The 27-year-old’s exit from Eddie Hearn’s promotion to join Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing for a $15 million deal drew significant attention. Many fans are eager to see how Benn performs under pressure, especially with critics questioning his move away from Hearn. Facing a 37-year-old former titlist who is no longer at his peak adds another layer to the narrative. Here are a few details that could shape how the fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who has better stats and record?

Prograis doesn’t hold a top-15 ranking with any sanctioning body due to a combination of weight class changes and a difficult run of form. Even so, he holds the edge in experience, with a career spanning nearly a decade and a half. Three losses, including one against champion Devin Haney, stand out on an otherwise impressive record that includes 30 wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Despite his rankings (1st in the WBC, 4th in the WBA, and 11th in the IBF), striking power may be Benn’s biggest concern. With 24 of his victories inside the distance, Prograis boasts an 80% knockout percentage, giving him a clear edge in finishing ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, Benn’s knockout percentage stands at a competitive 58% (14 out of 24 wins). He offsets that gap, however, with just one loss, against Chris Eubank Jr., which he suffered last April.

The stakes are high for both. A win against Benn would catapult Prograis into the top 5 of the WBA and WBC rankings, while Ben will fall from the Top 10. Further, Benn is making his debut under Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing banner. Needless to say, whoever wins will become the next face of Zuffa’s boxing expansion.

Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, this matchup appears even at first glance. Both stand 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimeters) tall. Benn, however, holds a slight one-inch edge in reach, with a 68-inch wingspan compared to Prograis’ 67-inch reach.

Weight could be Benn’s clearest advantage; while technically a welterweight, he fought his last two bouts near the 160-pound middleweight limit, whereas Prograis last tipped the scales at just 142 pounds.

So, Benn’s power will likely translate as heavy; Prograis’ advantage won’t be pure speed, it’ll be timing.

Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Beyond the numbers, fighting style could ultimately decide the outcome. Benn is known for his explosive approach, applying constant pressure and using combinations to disrupt rhythm. But as the recent match against Eubank Jr. showed, he has also refined his approach. He now mixes in patience, using his jab to set up power shots and vary his attack.

Prograis, meanwhile, remains confident despite the odds. A southpaw, the Louisiana native combines pressure with feints, head movement, and sharp counterpunching. While he may be past his peak, his last bout against Diaz showed he can still compete in a physical, high-tempo fight.

The Benn vs Prograis fight is similar to the 2023 fight between Teofimo Lopez and Josh Taylor. Like Prograis, Taylor was an older former undisputed champion who many thought was past his best. Even though Lopex, the younger fighter, won, Taylor’s experience made it a smart, competitive fight. Prograis is hoping to use that same momentum against Benn.

Prediction

Despite recent controversies, Benn’s higher activity level and age advantage over Prograis make him the favorite to secure a home victory. Expect a clear decision, possibly a wide one.