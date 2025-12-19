Conor McGregor Dismisses Scripted Claims in Jake Paul–Anthony Joshua Fight With Bold Betting Talk

By taking up the fight with Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua has unwittingly hung the fate of the very sport that gave him everything in the balance. One Hail Mary from Jake, and it’s kaput! What accentuates the problem is that even if the fight drags on, say, beyond the first two rounds, it spells trouble for AJ and for boxing. Speculating about the fight, conspiracy theorists would have a field day. For the former heavyweight champion, it could also cast a shadow over the much-desired matchup with rival Tyson Fury.

Notwithstanding the risks, a few still seem willing to bet their hard-earned money on Anthony Joshua. The former unified champion steps in with odds as high as -1000 to win against Jake Paul, the heavy underdog. With AJ stopping the YouTuber-turned-fighter early, the betting lines echo familiar sentiments. Perhaps that is why Conor McGregor placed a royal sum on the visiting Briton.

Conor McGregor backs AJ to flatten Jake Paul

Revealing that he utilized the services of Real Bet, the former UFC champion, who recently married his longtime girlfriend, shared a screenshot of the online bet. He wrote, “I have set the odds for Anthony Joshua to KO Jake Paul inside the first 60 seconds at 11/1.” A user immediately teased – despite his riches, McGregor would never bet beyond the paltry sum of $10.

The Irish superstar promptly clarified. He has not personally bet on the fight yet. But he is involved in setting the betting odds, likely as a bookmaker or someone connected to betting markets. McGregor strongly felt there is good value in betting on the fight ending with a knockout within the first minute, with odds of 11 to 1.

The real question, he wrote, is, “It’s now about how much/what else?” He added, “A colossal sum on an outright win is good too. $5m would return win $5.6m. This is an absolute layup fight.” Lest his words be misconstrued, he also clarified a much-discussed notion – whether the match could be fixed or rigged. Considering Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom involvement, McGregor felt the fight was not fixed.

Jake, he suggested, would suffer serious physical or career-altering damage from the bout. The outcome, in his view, is so obvious that not betting on it would be a missed opportunity, McGregor concluded.

Joshua to end Jake Paul early

Predictably, he faced immediate backlash. Using available statistics, one user pointed out that while AJ has secured early stoppages within five rounds, none of his wins have come within 60 seconds. McGregor needed little prompting to fire back.

“I done Cowboy in 40 seconds. Dustin in 60. Aldo in 12. All reputable, known, world, and world title challengers,” he replied.

Drawing clear lines, McGregor insisted that Jake Paul is vastly inexperienced compared to Anthony Joshua and therefore outmatched. Reinforcing his interest in the “KO in 60 seconds” bet, he argued that AJ could finish Jake Paul within one minute. Rather, the odds seemed too generous to him. Perhaps bookmakers are underestimating the likelihood.

Laughing out loud, McGregor stated, “I am now setting odds for these fights against my own company capital vs. betting to win as before. It is peculiar and unfamiliar territory I am now in. Either way though, it’s fucking awesome! Lol 😂

With a single statement, the MMA icon may have flushed away any lingering doubts over the Jake vs. AJ outcome. Or is it premature to dismiss the skeptics altogether?

Are you willing to swing with Conor McGregor’s confidence?