Cris Cyborg Offers Advice to Rival Claressa Shields’ Next Opponent as Online Spat Erupts

If it’s a Claressa Shields fight, expect fireworks! The drama outside the ring is as captivating as what unfolds inside when she steps in. The undisputed champion promises nothing less when she faces archrival Franchon Crews-Dezurn next month. Ahead of the fight, the two have already started exchanging online blows. Adding insult to injury, Shields finds another rival, Cris Cyborg, joining Crews-Dezurn’s camp.

The Twitter drama heats up as Shields and Crews-Dezurn prepare for their rematch, slated for February 22 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. The duo have been rivals since their amateur days, and the tension carried into the paid ranks when Claressa Shields made her debut. Franchon Crews-Dezurn has never beaten the two-time Olympic gold medalist. While she contests those decisions, Crews-Dezurn appears confident about handing Shields her first professional loss. Cris Cyborg, who has long shadowboxed with Shields, believes she has the skill to pull it off.

Cris Cyborg takes a shot at Claressa Shields

The MMA icon, who also boasts an unbeaten boxing record, believes Crews-Dezurn should stay focused and take care of her cardio. “She’s a lot of hype, champ. Keep your focus and be ready with the cardio, and you got this!” Cyborg wrote when Crews-Dezurn called on fans for support.

“I Can’t Beat The Media. I Can’t Beat The Machine. But I Can Beat Claressa Shields,” Crews-Dezurn wrote, tagging the undisputed champion. Shields fired back immediately: “You can’t beat sh*t imma tear your ass up. But GOOD PROMO!”

The expletive-laden exchange continued for a few threads until Crews-Dezurn brought up their amateur history. Suggesting Shields was “protected” by USA Boxing in their amateur days, she disputed the results of their two fights, both of which she lost. Shields replied, “So now you got robbed in the amateurs 😂 fk outta here!” Imma beat your big a** AGAIN!!”

While full details about the undercard are still under wraps, Shields and Crews-Dezurn headline the DAZN-streamed Salita card.

The Shields-Cyborg-Crews-Dezurn Feud

Cris Cyborg may have been making the most of the situation. “Aiming a gun from another’s shoulders,” so to speak. Mostly limited to call-outs and taunts, Cyborg and Shields’ disagreement over a potential matchup lingered around weight classes. Shields expects a fight at 154–168 lbs. Cyborg, on the other hand, pushes for 147 lbs. Adding fuel to the fire, Shields labeled Cyborg a ‘clout chaser’ and claimed she dominated her in past sparring sessions.

For the Crews-Dezurn fight, Shields enters the ring six months after defeating Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in her undisputed title defense. In the interim, she signed the most lucrative promotional deal in women’s boxing history.

Crews-Dezurn herself has a compelling story. After defeating Shadasia Green for the super middleweight title in December 2023, she returned 18 months later to defeat Citlalli Ortiz in her unification title defense. Fans should stay tuned. Claressa Shields is never one to abandon a fight, even the one unfolding in the X-ring.