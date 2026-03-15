CSAC Reveals Arnold Barboza vs. Kenneth Sims Full Fight Card Purse From $1.3M+ Pool

With Gabriel Fundora’s undisputed and Oscar Collazo’s unified titles on the line, the Golden Boy Promotions card is unfolding at Anaheim’s Honda Center. Headlined by the welterweight bout between Arnold Barboza Jr. and Kenneth Sims Jr., the event, co-promoted by legend Miguel Cotto, is reaching its final stages.

After Fundora secured her flyweight belts with a sixth-round knockout of Viviana Ruiz, the attention shifts to Collazo, whom De La Hoya previously described as deserving of the top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings and the main event. While the in-ring action has delivered, much of the conversation outside the ropes has centered on the disclosed payouts, totaling $1.3 million, that fighters are expected to earn tonight. Dan Rafael shared the figures released by the California State Athletic Commission, under whose supervision the show is taking place.

“Per CSAC,” Rafael wrote, “Official purses for Golden Boy’s card on Saturday: Arnold Barboza $500k, Kenneth Sims $200k; Oscar Collazo $150k, Jesus Haro $50k; Alexis Rocha $60k, Joseph Diaz $50k; Gabriela Fundora $200k, Viviana Ruiz Corredor $25…”

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Beyond the headliners, the listed purses also applied to fighters competing on the preliminary portion of the card. That included Joel Iriarte, who would receive $10k for the eight-round match against Rock Myrthil. Despite losing via a sixth-round knockout, the Haitian native would earn $8k.

A similar range applied to middleweights Grant Flores and Rashid Stevens, with Flores set for $10k and Stevens at $8k. One of the card’s standout performances came from 19-year-old Pennsylvania native Cayden Griffiths. Fighting out of Arizona, the teenager scored a second-round knockout of his Mexican opponent. For the bout, Griffiths would receive $8k, while Omar Munguia will take home $11,500.

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Other purses included $8k for Fabian Guzman in his fight against Julian Delgado, who earns $8k. Unheralded lightweights Daniel Garcia and Blas Caro are set to make $10k and $9k, respectively, for their eight-round clash. The prelim opener saw California’s Leo Sanchez rout Mexico’s Cesar Juarez. For their performances, the fighters make $8,000 and $11,500, respectively.

Arnold Barboza – Kenneth Sims Jr. card payouts draw attention across boxing

As this report is being written, only the headlining fight between Arnold Barboza Jr. and Kenneth Sims Jr. remains.

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Earlier in the night, returning from a 15-month layoff, Alexis Rocha defeated Joseph Diaz to secure a unanimous-decision victory. Meanwhile, as many expected, Collazo stopped Haro in the sixth round via corner retirement.

With figures now public, Rafael’s report quickly drew sharp reactions from fans online.

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One pointed out the missing “K” next to the purse figure for Fundora’s opponent, Viviana Ruiz. Another highlighted that even a world champion and pound-for-pound-ranked Oscar Collazo is receiving a mere $150,000.

“Interesting to see that these eight-round prospect fighters are making less than half of what six-round fighters are making in Zuffa,” another wrote.

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Widening the debate beyond this card alone, some also drew comparisons with UFC fighters. With fighter pay drawing increasing scrutiny in recent months, the disclosure of purse figures for a card that is not considered marquee offers insight into how compensation trends may be shifting across the market.