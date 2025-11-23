Curmel Moton Joins Fans in Celebrating Bam Rodriguez’s Knockout Win Against Fernando Martinez

It is said that Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez lost his first three amateur bouts. If true, it’s remarkable to see how the 5-foot-4-inch southpaw has now become a nightmare for champions. Making a strong case for a spot in the pound-for-pound top five rankings, the San Antonio-born unified super flyweight champion knocked out the unbeaten Fernando “Puma” Martinez at the Night of Champions in Riyadh.

The boxing world can’t get enough of this generational talent. Dazzling the sport with his refined technique and absurd power, he’s sent a string of titleholders crashing to the canvas. Not only fans but also prominent figures from the boxing world joined in to congratulate Jesse Rodriguez, who is now just one belt shy of achieving his undisputed dream.

Jesse Rodriguez makes it look easy

Sharing a photo of the tenth-round knockout, when a solid left cross from Bam Rodriguez floored Puma, DAZN tweeted: “‘Bam’ Rodriguez just KNOCKED OUT Fernando Martinez!!” 😱 For the American, that was icing on the cake. He and his partner, Rebecca, recently welcomed their second child, a boy.

Putting aside his usual dominance, it’s fair to say Rodriguez took his 34-year-old Argentine rival to school. During the pre-fight events, Puma tried to get inside Rodriguez’s head. But as the fight showed, Rodriguez was barely affected by his opponent’s antics.

Delivering on his promise, Rodriguez added Martinez’s WBA belt to his collection. Now, as the division’s unified champion, he only needs to wait for the outcome of next month’s fight between IBF titleholder Willibaldo Garcia and Kenshiro Teraji. A clash with the winner at The Ring V: Night of the Samurai could determine the division’s undisputed champion.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at how fans and celebrities reacted to Bam Rodriguez’s win.

Jesse Rodriguez: Brilliance on repeat

Rodriguez’s victory left many in awe, including Floyd Mayweather protege Curmel Moton. “Bam, a cheat code 😂,” he said, highlighting just how dominant Rodriguez has become. Many feel it’s almost unfair how easily he wins, as if he has some ‘hidden advantage.’

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment: “Smoked him the whole fight. Bam is just different.” At just 25 (soon to turn 26), Bam is already demonstrating what he can do with his gloves in the most pristine and technically masterful manner.

For other fans, Bam’s knockout was nothing short of a masterclass. One said, “A masterclass from Bam. Brilliant performance.” Continuously delivering outstanding displays match after match speaks volumes about Bam Rodriguez’s out-of-this-world caliber.

Another fan shared a familiar opinion: “Let’s get undisputed next year.” If Bam decides to chase the fourth belt, it will likely be against either the crafty Willibaldo Garcia or the tough-as-nails Kenshiro Teraji. But either way, it promises to be one hell of a fight.

Some fans let their excitement get the better of them. Taking a cue from the ongoing conversation about a potential matchup with Naoya Inoue, one said, “I’m not gonna lie, Bam might beat the brakes off Inoue 💀.” However, under the current scenario, that fight seems unlikely, with a showdown against Junto Nakatani appearing more plausible.

Clearly, with this knockout, Bam Rodriguez has added another cluster of fans to his growing legion of supporters.

The coming months will be crucial. Tonight’s win has added wings to Bam’s ambitions. That he has already achieved what very few can even dream of and still seeks to challenge himself and build a lasting legacy is what makes him so special.

