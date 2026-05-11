Dana White Addresses Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney $100M Reports at Zuffa Boxing 06 Post-Fight Presser

With his footprint widening across combat sports, Dana White is focused on reaching the top. That goal essentially hinges on building a deep pool of marquee names capable of producing major events. And recent speculation suggests White may already be making major moves in that direction.

Reports about four-division champion Shakur Stevenson joining the Zuffa ranks were already circulating. Then came a cryptic message about Devin Haney signing a $100 million deal, pushing the speculation even further. Speaking with reporters at the Zuffa 06 post-fight press conference, Dana White only fueled the intrigue surrounding both fighters.

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When a reporter pointed to Chris Mannix’s tweet about Stevenson “finalizing a deal with Zuffa Boxing,” White immediately looked toward his team.

“Did we announce that Shakur Stevenson?” he asked before adding, “No, possibly.”

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Still, in classic Dana White fashion, he soon hinted at what could be coming next.

Imago April 8, 2023, Newark, New Jersey, USA: SHAKUR STEVENSON celebrates after defeating Shuichiro Yoshino in a WBC Lightweight Final Eliminator bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Newark USA – ZUMAp109 20230408_zaf_p109_006 Copyright: xJoelxPlummerx

“Listen, at the end of the day, I think that everybody’s going to be here at Zuffa Boxing,” he said.

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That response prompted a shift in the focus to Bill Haney’s recent message, saying, “New deal worth over 100 million before 30 years old? Who’s your manager?”

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But White refused to engage directly.

“I think that everybody’s going to be at Zuffa Boxing eventually,” he reiterated.

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“Well, what I said was last night too,” he added when pressed harder about the Stevenson vs. Haney fight. “I said at the end of 2026, right? I mean, you guys, most of you guys were here for the first press conference that we had. I said, “Judge us by our body of work as we head into 27.”

Even with White refusing to commit publicly, the situation surrounding Stevenson and Haney joining Zuffa remains far from confirmed.

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Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney camps quietly explore mega fight

Just days before Chris Mannix’s report surfaced, Stevenson brushed off the rumors while speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the Nightcap podcast.

“Not that I know of. But they are going to give me 60 million. Call my phone. I’m ready,” he joked.

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Haney’s team has also remained quiet publicly regarding the details.

Even so, recent footage from the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast suggested the two sides may already be discussing a potential fight behind the scenes.

As Bill Haney joined the show, hosts Gillie and Wallo called up Stevenson’s manager, J. Prince, to discuss the matchup.

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Bill Haney stressed that no fighter should walk away from a major-money fight and maintained Devin is ready for any challenge at 147 pounds.

That immediately prompted J. Prince to raise the biggest obstacle surrounding a Stevenson matchup: the weight difference.

“Oh, yeah. See, but that’s the thing, though,” he said. “That’s the thing, you know. See, Shakur is 135 pounds. You know what I mean? The way that fight could be made, you got 147, and you got 135.”

“Now, what we’re willing to do: what is that 11-pound difference? That’s 12. So what she could do is he’ll take eight of them pounds and go up to 44. We wouldn’t even ask him to meet us halfway.”

Still, that response failed to draw any commitment from Bill Haney, who stated that he’s not going to discuss or negotiate details publicly without Devin being involved.

From the way the discussion unfolded, it appeared the two sides were speaking independently, outside of any promotional influence.

That only adds more intrigue to the bigger picture if Stevenson and Haney eventually end up fighting under the Zuffa banner.

Stevenson’s Zuffa rumors also coincide with a possible matchup against Conor Benn, arguably the promotion’s biggest signing so far. So where would a Haney fight fit into that picture?

Benn is a welterweight. So it’s likely that Stevenson, if he joins Zuffa, could face him in a catchweight bout first. That would also serve as a test run before a potential showdown against Haney.

For now, though, speculation continues to outweigh concrete answers. The coming weeks should provide a much clearer picture of where Stevenson and Haney ultimately fit into Zuffa’s long-term plans.