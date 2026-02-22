Dana White Calls Eddie Hearn a Liar as He Trolls Him Over Reaction to Conor Benn Hijack

It’s the kind of drama that feels almost Shakespearean. In one corner, there’s dejection. The other is basking in joy. Conor Benn‘s surprise exit from Matchroom Boxing has cast a cloud over Eddie Hearn’s camp. But his disappointment has drawn visible satisfaction from Dana White. To him, Hearn’s show of low spirits amounts to little more than exaggeration. Benn’s move to Zuffa follows the departure of another Matchroom star, cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia. Regardless, following UFC Houston last night, the press decided to quiz the UFC CEO on his rival Eddie Hearn’s reaction to Conor Benn’s exit.

“I think you saw this week, I am really beating up babies,” White replied during the post-fight presser. “Is there a bigger p–sy than Eddie Hearn? Is there a bigger p–sy than Eddie Hearn? This guy(Benn) is supposed to be your friend. You’re f—ing crying? He made more money (with Zuffa).

“He’s going to make more money. And (Hearn) had the right to match it. He could’ve matched it.”

A reporter pointed out how, according to Eddie Hearn, he had tried to reach out to Benn before the exit, but was denied the opportunity, even for a call. Dana White dismissed the claim as absurd, calling the explanation “a crock of sh-t.”

With Zuffa preparing to stage its fourth event in two months, Dana White expressed surprise at the lack of resistance many expected as boxing’s newest promotion pushed ahead under the Paramount deal.

Imago June 27, 2022, New York, NY, New York, NY, United States: NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 27: Eddie Hearn addresses the media at the NYC press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of the September 17th bout at T-Mobile arena between Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennady GGG Golovkin on June 27, 2022, in New York, NY, United States. New York, NY United States – ZUMAp175 20220627_zsa_p175_009 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

Reports indicate Benn is signed to Zuffa for one fight for an eight-figure payout in excess of $10 million, according to sources. From White’s perspective, critics questioning his poaching tactics overlook a key point. According to him, Hearn could have retained Benn by matching a re-signing offer.

Dana White’s early advantage over Eddie Hearn examined

That said, Hearn appears to have taken similar steps already. A few weeks ago, several outlets circulated rumors that another Matchroom star, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, could join Zuffa Boxing. Whether those reports prove accurate remains uncertain, but Hearn did match a high-value offer to retain the unified junior bantamweight champion.

Even so, the way the Benn situation has unfolded continues to invite scrutiny. Hearn supported Benn as he navigated the prolonged fallout from his doping controversy. Eminent broadcaster Adam Catterall summed it up best.

“No fan can begrudge a fighter (for) doing what’s best for them. Boxing is a horrible business that won’t love you back,” the award-winning radio and TV presenter said. “But…there’s a way to conduct your business. To not do the man who fronted to save your career the courtesy of a phone call is snide.”