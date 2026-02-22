Dana White Eyes Massive Heavyweight Addition After Hijacking Conor Benn From Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn may feel a measure of relief – Dana White is set for yet another star intake. But thankfully, this time it’s not a Matchroom fighter. While the connection with Hearn and the Matchroom team amounted to just a one-fight affair that ended in a loss, after stints at the Top Rank and PBC stables, Andy Ruiz Jr., now a free agent, is rumored to be joining White’s expanding Zuffa Boxing. His induction, once confirmed, would come soon after White undercut Hearn by signing cruiserweight titlist Jai Opetaia and welterweight contender Conor Benn.

“Andy Ruiz is headed to Zuffa, but that’s not that big, IMO,” veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael said some time ago. “A good signing, though.”

The news appears to have been broken by Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA)-accredited journalist and Fights ATW founder Abraham Gonzalez. Rafael’s post followed a message from boxing news channel @Home Of Boxing that shared the update about Andy Ruiz Jr.‘s rumored shift, a move that could add momentum to a career marked by long layoffs.

Back in 2019, Ruiz Jr. became boxing’s biggest sensation when he knocked out the then-undefeated champion Anthony Joshua and became the first heavyweight champion of Mexican heritage. However, that momentum faded just as quickly.

While reports confirmed excess partying, Ruiz Jr.’s loss of focus in training allegedly triggered a slide that began when Joshua handed him his second career loss a few months later. Many believe Ruiz Jr. has yet to fully rebound from that defeat.

It took another two years before he stepped back into the ring. He fought only once in 2021 and again in 2022. After another period of inactivity in 2023, Ruiz Jr. returned to face Jarrell Miller on a Ring card headlined by Terence Crawford. The fight ended in a majority decision draw.

That uneven stretch raises a clear question: why would Andy Ruiz Jr. move to Zuffa?

Inside Andy Ruiz’s potential Zuffa move – and why it matters

The answer centers on practical considerations rather than optics, particularly Zuffa’s push to build a competitive heavyweight slate. Last week, Nigerian-American heavyweight Efe Ajagba knocked out former heavyweight champion Charles Martin in his Zuffa debut. He now wants to become the promotion’s first heavyweight champion.

With ambitious fighters on its roster, it is logical for White and his team to add fighters, even those with faded resumes, to create compelling matchups. A move involving Ruiz Jr. could fit into that broader strategy and deepen the division’s options.

From Ruiz Jr.’s perspective, after the Miller fight, he once again took a 12-month break. He will turn 37 this September. As his career potentially enters its final phase, Ruiz Jr. may look to maximize his remaining opportunities. Reports indicate that Zuffa offers strong payouts to its fighters, including champions and former titleholders.

That flexibility could also define his next step. Dana White appears willing to let his fighters pursue belts from other sanctioning bodies. With a couple of wins on Zuffa’s upcoming cards, Ruiz Jr. could move into contention against other titleholders.

Even with the potential complications that Ruiz Jr.’s arrival could bring to Zuffa’s roster, Dana White continues to reshape the boxing landscape. His comments reflect the scale of his ambitions.

“What we have in place is, I mean, it’s bigger than what any promoter has done since King and Arum back in the old days,” he said. “As far as television deals, I’m just not ready to talk to you guys about this sh*t yet. I think at the end of 2026, you know, people are going to look at it and go, ‘Holy sh*t, look what these guys did in one year.'”