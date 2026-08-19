Dana White Responds to Eddie Hearn’s Lawsuit Threat After Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Venue Reports Go Viral

The heavyweight landscape offers an intriguing picture. On one hand, you have a pair of fighters who want to end their long-standing rivalry with a momentous showdown, and on the other, a promoter duo who wish to keep theirs alive and simmering. The Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury saga points in that direction. The long awaited matchup between the two former champions may finally happen. Reports suggest that a date and venue are closer to being finalized.

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While the fight puts an end to the years-old rivalry between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, it keeps the one between Dana White and Eddie Hearn fueling. A latest development revealed the Matchroom head stating that he “should be suing Dana White” for what Hearn believes White is doing. According to Hearn, the UFC CEO is overextending by doing a venue deal for AJ’s fight without his explicit permission or okay. In the last few days reports have gone viral suggesting that White is promoting the AJ-Fury fight and that he is currently negotiating a deal for the fight to take place in Madison Square Garden instead of Wembley. As such, at the post-fight presser for his Contender Series, when a reporter pointed to Hearn’s recent lawsuit threat, White responded in his usual style.

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“I don’t know. You might want to ask the promoters of the fight,” feigning ignorance, Dana White said.

That response left the reporter wondering, since like many, they felt White was the one promoting the fight.

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“Oh, am I promoting the fight? Okay. I’m not going to play these games with these f–king guys,” White continued. “You know what I mean? Let’s see what happens. I was sitting in Bournemouth saying…. Yeah, anyway, let’s see what happens.”

When pressed about Eddie Hearn‘s threat of a lawsuit where Hearn pointed out that the fight was still not confirmed and that he wanted it to happen in the UK, White replied that he “stopped listening to Eddie Hearn” months ago.

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“Is there anybody more full of sh-t than this guy? Come on,” White added. “Completely full of sh-t.”

Imago June 27, 2022, New York, NY, New York, NY, United States: NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 27: Eddie Hearn addresses the media at the NYC press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of the September 17th bout at T-Mobile arena between Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennady GGG Golovkin on June 27, 2022, in New York, NY, United States. New York, NY United States – ZUMAp175 20220627_zsa_p175_009 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

While claiming that TKO, which owns the UFC and the WWE franchises, has separately reached out to him about their involvement, Hearn expressed his frustration at the fact that TKO, or White’s presence for that matter, serves little to AJ or Matchroom’s interests.

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To make his case, Hearn pointed to how a move to promote WrestleMania would draw strong reactions from the TKO team.

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The contractual differences add another element to the situation, as Hearn argues that while the Matchroom side has signed up for the fight, the Fury camp seemingly wants a change in the contract.

Beyond Dana White and Eddie Hearn: The bigger battle behind AJ vs. Fury

Expressing his apprehension about the growing demand for the fight to take place in New York, Hearn revealed that despite Fury reportedly agreeing to fight in the United States, they are yet to align on the idea. That does not, however, mean that they are completely against it.

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“So, we’re talking through a roadmap of what that might look like to change the deal,” Hearn added in the interview with About Boxing. “And if they do all the things that we’ve discussed and agreed in principle, then I think there is a very good chance that the fight will happen in America.”

Frank Warren, who promoted Fury, meanwhile, suggested that the showdown could be postponed if the sides don’t agree on a venue.

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While confident that the fight would happen in November, the Queensberry head responded to Hearn’s previous comments about not signing the contract if the fight happened in the United States by saying, “They’re either going to agree to it or not. If they don’t agree to it, then the fight won’t happen.”

That leaves the latest development as the biggest piece of the puzzle. In its latest report, the Daily Mail mentioned that Joshua and Fury “are understood to have signed contracts” for the fight to take place in New York on November 20. Fury has already teased “big news” coming very soon on social media.

At the same time, those backroom discussions reveal Eddie Hearn is reportedly still in touch with the Saudi power broker Turki Alalshik and SELA, suggesting there is still no formal “agreement to any variation with the contract.”

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Fans, better watch out for this space, as the coming days could determine where AJ vs. Fury finally ends up.