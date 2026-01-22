Dana White Reveals Why He’s Making an Exception With Zuffa Boxing’s New Signee Jai Opetaia for Title Unification

Jai Opetaia appeared sincere in his remarks: “I’m with Zuffa Boxing now,” he said. “I’m pumped for the future. Exciting times, man. Let’s get these big fights over the line: unification and undisputed too. Let’s go.” The move, however, also generated curiosity. Zuffa chief Dana White had previously insisted he would not work with boxing’s traditional power brokers, including sanctioning bodies. So how would Opetaia’s ambitions factor into the equation?

In the days leading up to White’s first boxing event of the year – when Zuffa debuts under its Paramount+ deal – there appears to have been a recalibration of that stance. After previously signaling he would not work with the WBC, WBA, WBO, or IBF – the cruiserweight belt Opetaia currently holds – Dana White now seems to be opening a path for Opetaia to pursue unification while beginning a new chapter with boxing’s newest promotion.

Zuffa move forces White to weigh Opetaia’s unification push

While addressing reporters at the Zuffa Boxing I press conference, White outlined how the situation might potentially unfold. A reporter asked about Opetaia’s plans, “He wants to unify the titles. So just people were questioning how that was going to work. Just given your guys’ stance on unifying titles?”

Reflecting on the situation, White said Opetaia’s goals are being evaluated. He added that fighters often arrive with their own ambitions when joining a new promotion, and that Zuffa intends to respect them. “We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that these guys can do what they wanted to do,” White said.

In that vein, White suggested the promotion could work alongside a champion of Opetaia’s stature. For now, he said the situation is still being worked through and that he prefers to keep details private. “Like I said, this is all a work in progress. And yeah, you’ll see,” White added.

White’s comments come amid growing speculation that Zuffa is exploring a potential partnership with unified heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound standout Oleksandr Usyk.

Why White and Zuffa could be changing approach

Nothing has been confirmed, but adding Usyk to a roster that already includes Opetaia could represent a significant development for the promotion. Such a move would also require navigating the demands typically associated with elite-level stars. White now appears to be gradually easing his once-firm stance.

The shift may stem from the reality that top champions could feel constrained if denied access to major opponents.

Zuffa is expected to mirror aspects of the UFC’s structure, including its own rankings, weight classes, belts, and titles. If Opetaia were to continue defending only a Zuffa belt, it could complicate his legacy, particularly with potential matchups against fighters such as Zurdo Ramirez or David Benavidez available elsewhere.

It may therefore prove pragmatic for Zuffa to keep its doors open to outside opportunities. That would allow fighters to pursue champions holding WBC, WBO, or IBF titles while continuing to build their resumes.

Such cross-promotion could also bolster Zuffa’s own credibility as it works toward establishing itself as a major force in boxing. Before reaching that point, the promotion may need to accommodate other sanctioning bodies and promoters rather than operate in isolation.