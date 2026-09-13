Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing Denied Oscar de La Hoya Entry at Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn

While the boxing world’s eyes were fixed on the central figures, a different story unfolded outside the ring. Instead of the fighters, this one involved the promoters. The fierce rivalry between Dana White and Oscar De la Hoya is once again back in the spotlight. Reports suggest the Golden Boy was allegedly denied entry at the T-Mobile Arena, where the event promoted by White’s Zuffa Boxing was taking place.

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But the card was headlined by De La Hoya’s star fighter, Ryan Garcia. Entering his first title defense as a welterweight champion, Garcia faced Zuffa’s Conor Benn. Garcia retained his title with a statement win, sending alarm bells across the 147-pound weight class. However, the spotlight soon shifted to his promoter’s absence.

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“I am told Zuffa denied him a credential,” read veteran journalist Dan Rafael’s tweet.

Those comment came in response to a user’s query about De La Hoya’s conspicuous absence from the event. But the clues may have already been there. In the lead-up to the event, including the final press conference, there had been speculations since De La Hoya did not make an appearance with his fighter.

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Given his feud between De La Hoya, White’s response about his absence could have been anticipated. But what about Garcia?

When asked about De La Hoya’s whereabouts, the welterweight shrugged it off. “I have no idea, brother. I try to stay out of it. I have no bad feelings toward Oscar, and I don’t really know what’s been going on. I just stay out of it and focus on the fight,” he said.