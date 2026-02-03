Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing Eyes Netflix Fights With Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Canelo

With an event headlined by heavyweights Efe Ajagba and Charles Martin lined up next week, Zuffa Boxing will return two weeks later to showcase the cruiserweight unification between champions Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelyan. That’s four shows, including a title unification, in a span of two months. Despite the scrutiny it received for the first card under the Paramount deal, Dana White’s boxing operation is gradually growing in a landscape ruled by legacy promotions.

White and Zuffa show no signs of slowing. Instead of pausing after early success, boxing’s newest promotion wants to push toward a level where some of the biggest names – the best vs. the best – appear. Industry chatter suggests Dana White plans to move in a direction where the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Canelo Alvarez land on what has become boxing’s preferred broadcast platform, Netflix.

Dana White and Zuffa lining up Fury, Joshua, and Canelo cards

Though not officially confirmed, the report stems from information BoxingScene received. “In addition to being tied to former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s April 11 comeback fight, Zuffa Boxing is aiming to offer the long-awaited Fury versus Anthony Joshua bout later this year with Netflix, BoxingScene has learned,” the update from Lance Pugmire read.

In addition, Zuffa plans to organize a boxing event, tentatively in Saudi Arabia, around the Mexican Independence Day weekend to mark the return of former undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.

During the post-fight press conference of Zuffa Boxing 02, albeit without any specific details, Dana White hinted at upcoming announcements, saying, “We have some pretty crazy announcements coming over the next few weeks. I’m way further in this thing than I anticipated being two shows in.”

The latest developments, particularly the one surrounding Tyson Fury‘s comeback, appear to support Dana White’s claims.

Reports indicate the former heavyweight champion, who announced a return after a 12-month retirement that followed his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, would face heavyweight contender Arsalan Makhmudov on a Netflix card.

White’s hints and the early shape of Fury and Canelo’s returns

The fight, scheduled for April 11 at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue in the United Kingdom, is viewed by many as a precursor to a potential matchup against Anthony Joshua. The former unified heavyweight champion, who’s recovering from a devastating road accident that killed two close friends and team members, fought YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul at a Netflix boxing event last December.

That shared broadcast partner points to a possible showdown between the two British rivals.

Similarly, at the Ring Awards, Canelo, who’s coming off a loss to Terence Crawford followed by elbow surgery, announced his return in September. Since the Mexican’s fight with Crawford aired on Netflix and he still has a contract with Riyadh Season, which is also partnered with Dana White and Zuffa, a boxing show around Mexican Independence Day appears realistic.

Not only fans, but also some officials across the combat-sports world also appear impressed by Zuffa’s recent run. Noted MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz wrote in a tweet, “Great meeting today with @Zuffa_Boxing. I met whole bunch of hungry killers, and I can say it with certainty that in 3-5 years they will own this game. I can’t wait.”

Dana White has already suggested he’s been meeting with numerous figures from the industry. The buzz around the meeting invite he received from Eddie Hearn, who represents Anthony Joshua, has already gained traction. “I knew what I was getting into. I’ve got a lot on my plate. Now it’s time to eat,” he said at the presser. The only question now: what’s for dessert – Fury vs. AJ or Canelo?