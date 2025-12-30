Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing Plans Get New Twist as Team David Benavidez Makes Promotional Announcement

On January 23, a day before the UFC marks a new era with the inaugural debut of the Paramount-Skydance broadcast, Dana White will make history when Zuffa Boxing kicks off its first event. While the announcement sent shockwaves through the boxing world, it also fueled widespread speculation and rumors. Who will feature on the card? Amid claims of close to 200 fighters having signed on to usher in the new era, and with White and Nick Khan visiting the USA Boxing National Championships, a string of prominent names has surfaced.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Zuffa appears to have scored a few hits. Dan Rafael revealed a few possible additions to Dana White‘s boxing promotion. But it also seems to have missed the mark in some cases. The traditional establishment – read promoters – still appears to be providing stiff competition. The latest example involving Vito Mielnicki Jr. underscores the point. The middleweight contender, who incidentally appeared on Rafael’s list, believes a stint with star David Benavidez‘s stable could be more fruitful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White’s Zuffa misses out as middleweight chooses legacy promoter

“Middleweight contender Vito Mielnicki Jr., who was long rumored to sign with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, has today announced an exclusive promotional agreement with Sampson Lewkowicz,” read the latest tweet from EverythingBoxing.

A detailed op-ed from BoxingScene’s Jake Donovan confirms the update. It appears both Team Mielnicki and Team Lewkowicz finalized the deal yesterday. “I’m excited to bring big-time boxing back to New Jersey and have Sampson take my career to the next level,” the young contender reportedly stated.

Intriguingly, just a month ago, Mielnicki featured on the undercard of the Night of the Champions event in Riyadh. He faced Samuel Nmomah for the vacant WBO Global middleweight title at the event headlined by David Benavidez’s light heavyweight title defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, in late June, he had fought Kamil Gardzielik for the final time under the Top Rank banner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The name game begins for Zuffa boxing

Thereafter, however, rumor mills went into overdrive. Increasingly it emerged that Vito could be one of the top prospects landing in Zuffa’s net. Now it appears Mielnicki and his team did receive an offer. Yet they ultimately declined to sign the deal. Vito Mielnicki Jr. is expected to kick-start his new agreement with Sampson Promotions by April in Atlantic City.

Two days ago, Dan Rafael shared a list of names of potential joiners at Zuffa Boxing. It included, among others, former 140-pound champion Jose Valenzuela, who was incidentally trained by David Benavidez’s father, Jose Benavidez Sr.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, “Per sources, some Zuffa #Boxing signees for its league that begins in Jan & will stream on Paramount+: former WBA 140 titlist Jose Valenzuela; former WBA “regular” 147 titlist Radzhab Butaev; 130 Justin Viloria; 135 Eridson Garcia, who upset Taiga Imanaga on the Inoue-Picasso card; 160 Vito Mielnicki, 168 Misael Rodriguez.”

The inclusion of Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s name among Zuffa’s rumored signings startled a few fans. He fought on the same card as Benavidez and Mielnicki. But with the bout against Puma Martinez, the San Antonio–born unified junior bantamweight champion concluded his contract with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Considering TKO’s proposed Ali Act revival and its inclusion of the UBOs, which suggests the establishment of a UFC-style boxing promotion, there has been widespread discussion about how Zuffa Boxing could potentially evolve. Revelations surrounding its purported paydays have added further intrigue. As a result, fans are keenly watching to see who ultimately joins Dana White’s boxing venture and who may feature at its inaugural event.