Dana White Trying to Sign Gervonta Davis With Zuffa Boxing Despite Comeback Uncertainty

Dana White and his boxing promotion recently hit their first snag when DAZN outboxed them to sign Devin Haney to a multi-fight deal. For a team that has been on a signing spree, with a string of marquee names, including Shakur Stevenson joining its roster, Haney’s move signaled a major setback.

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What adds intrigue to the situation is that Dana White and his team could be bracing for another flip-flop. As Zuffa Boxing tries to find its footing in boxing’s murky waters and outmaneuver the sport’s traditional stakeholder, its attempt to bring in superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis remains unanswered.

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Speaking at the post-fight press conference of Zuffa 09, White addressed the possibility when a reporter pointed to a potential matchup between Stevenson and Tank.

“Well, I don’t know. I do love Tank Davis. So, I’m actually a fan, and we’ve talked to them,” White said. “So, I don’t think he has any plans to fight anytime. I don’t want to speak for him or whatever, but I have talked to him, and I’m a fan.”

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The reporter pressed White on whether Zuffa would continue trying to bring Tank on board, creating a storyline similar to legends Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns, who enthralled fans in the 80s with their two fights. Still, White could not offer much clarity.

“Well, you hope so. I mean, you hope so. We can make these fights, and you can only hope that, you know, we knew tonight’s main event was going to be good, but you know, you don’t know until it plays out. But yeah, I’m looking to make all the big fights that are out there,” he said.

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Imago June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_211 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

White’s comments come amid recent reports surrounding Tank’s comeback. According to a post shared by Ring Magazine‘s Mike Coppinger, PBC’s Al Haymon, who promotes Tank, reportedly informed Bill Haney that the former champion “will not be ready for any fight until the first quarter of 2027.”

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The news followed another update late in June that suggested that, to prepare for a comeback potentially lined up in the fall and remove him from all the distractions, Tank would leave long-time trainer Calvin Ford to train at the facility run by David Benavidez’s father and trainer Jose Benavidez Sr.

Two conflicting reports in a span of weeks are bound to create uncertainty. In fact, Tank’s recent past has done little to inspire confidence about his future in boxing.

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Following a hugely controversial stalemate against Lamont Roach Jr. that saw him take a voluntary knee and go unpunished, Gervonta Davis’ journey has been anything but smooth. Instead of giving Roach a rematch, Davis accepted an exhibition matchup against Jake Paul, scheduled for November 14.

The fight, however, never materialized.

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Can Gervonta Davis’ recent troubles affect his boxing future?

Roughly two weeks before Tank was supposed to step in against the YouTuber-turned-fighter, he was embroiled in a case allegedly involving domestic violence.

The legal troubles continued, when a probation violation warrant tied to Tank’s 2020 Baltimore hit-and-run case was issued by a Maryland judge. The warrant was later recalled after the fighter’s legal team proved his cooperation.

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A few months later, on April 24, Tanks faced a second probation violation warrant, leaving him allegedly wanted in Maryland.

The entire episode and chain of legal actions not only kept the fighter out of the ring but also made his future in boxing uncertain. Tank’s name recently began appearing in reports for a potential rematch with Isaac Cruz, only for the possibility to fall apart later.

Taken together, the uncertainty surrounding Tank’s comeback and his recent legal troubles would make anyone apprehensive about whether he can be counted on for a major matchup.

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If White needs to get a marquee matchup for Shakur Stevenson, as the four-division champ wants, he may now have to look at other alternatives. A good choice could be Richardson Hitchins, who joined Zuffa in April. As a former IBF junior welterweight champion, he could be set for a fight with Stevenson.