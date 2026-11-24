Come what may, the bout stays—that’s the message Dana White has conveyed as his team quickly searched for and found a dance partner for Deontay Wilder, who is scheduled to fight in the co-main event of the upcoming Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua showdown in Cardiff, Wales.

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“Jai Opetaia had to withdraw from his fight against Deontay Wilder next month,” read White’s message. Stepping in is Martin Bakole, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound knockout artist who’s ready to take on one of the hardest-hitting heavyweights in boxing.

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“Wilder and Bakole have 66 wins and 59 knockouts, so you don’t want to miss this fight live on Netflix on December 11 from Cardiff, Wales.”

The scramble to find a replacement fighter began after Opetaia withdrew, citing a hand injury. According to his co-promoter Mick Francis, the former IBF cruiserweight title holder sustained the injury during his September title fight against Noel Mikaelian.

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Opetaia’s withdrawal triggered rumors that he had pulled out over concerns about Wilder’s knockout power. The Sydney-born boxer dismissed those claims on social media.

“Fighter to ​fighter, I know the feeling, and it’s ​frustrating,” he wrote. “I’ve ‌always prided myself on fighting anyone, anyplace. The goal has never changed and still, like I’ve always said, remains the same. Undisputed.

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“They all said I couldn’t after signing with Zuffa Boxing; everything always against us, stripped and vacated multiple times … but you watch. I’m coming to spoil the party.”

According to Francis, Opetaia is focused on making full recovery before making a comeback.

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As the Zuffa and WBA (regular) cruiserweight champion, Opetaia had been eyeing a matchup against unified champion David Benavidez. The two met after the Mikaelian fight and agreed on a potential showdown in May next year. From that perspective, a fight against Wilder, a former heavyweight champion with a formidable reputation, offered the Australian a global platform to strengthen his case for that matchup.

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That opportunity has now fallen to Bakole.

Widely regarded as one of the heavyweight division’s most avoided fighters, the heavy-hitting Congolese boxer has hit a rough patch.

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From heavyweight threat to career crossroads: Bakole’s rocky road

Bakole drew attention with his fifth-round stoppage win over American heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson on August 3, 2024. However, his fortunes took a turn after that victory.

In a situation similar to the one he now finds himself in, Bakole stepped in at the last minute to replace Daniel Dubois, who was scheduled to fight Joseph Parker in the co-main event of the card headlined by the rematch between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

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The move proved disastrous, as Parker knocked out Bakole in the second round and became WBO interim heavyweight champion.

It took another 14 months before Bakole returned to action. On May 3, 2025, he faced Efe Ajagba on the main card of the event headlined by Canelo Alvarez and William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight went the distance, ending in a majority decision draw.

Given those setbacks, the Wilder fight presents Bakole an opportunity to get his career back on track. Before the matchup was finalized, the Scotland-based boxer had been scheduled to face Solomon Adebayo on the Fury-AJ card.

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Reports suggest the organizers considered several names as potential replacements for Opetaia, including top heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller and Derek Chisora, who fought Wilder on April 4 this year.

Wilder, meanwhile, had already welcomed his opponent and sent him a message.

“Martin, here we come, baby,” he said in a video message. “I appreciate you for stepping into the opportunity. And let’s give the fans, let’s give the people something to talk about for the rest of their lives. Let’s give Africa something to celebrate for the rest of their lives. Are we here, baby? Bomb squad! Woo!”

For Wilder, facing a last-minute replacement seems to be familiar territory.

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In 2016-17, two scheduled fights against Alexander Povetkin (May 2016, Moscow) and Andrzej Wawrzyk (February 2017, Birmingham) fell through after each heavyweight reportedly failed a doping test. While Chris Arreola stepped in to replace Povetkin, Gerald Washington replaced Wawrzyk. Wilder won both the fight via stoppage.

Will Bakole meet a similar fate?