Daniel Dubois Reveals Drastic Move Amid Team Shake-Up After Usyk Loss

He might have been at the receiving end of scathing criticism, doubt, and even vilification. Yet, amid this melee, where many questioned his talents and future, Daniel Dubois hasn’t forgotten to laugh, it seems. It’s hard to believe. Just a year ago, his thumping victory over Anthony Joshua made Dubois the darling of the UK masses. However, the loss to Oleksandr Usyk flipped the script. On July 19, a month ago, the heavyweight’s hopes of becoming the first English undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis were dashed at Wembley.

What happened next took everyone by surprise. Rumors of pre-fight partying and his last-minute arrival at the venue, amid protests over his performance, dominated the headlines. Given his career trajectory, many had anticipated it. And it finally came to pass when news broke that Daniel Dubois and trainer Don Charles were going their separate ways. Now days later, while discussions about his future began to surface, Dubois came out with an unexpected announcement – a career change!

Daniel Dubois: From knockouts to catch of the day

Before anyone jumps the gun, it looks like nothing more than a joke. Had it not been for his infectious laughter and the reactions it drew, a few unversed onlookers might have taken it at face value. Perhaps Daniel Dubois shouldn’t have kept the emoji with tears of joy. The caption read, “After all the bad publicity I’ve had, I’ve decided on a change of career 🤣.”

But his smile gave it away. With staff smiling alongside him, Daniel Dubois stood behind a counter displaying an array of fish and prawns. Fans’ reactions further spilled the beans. “Lovely to see you back happy and smiling, mate ❤️,” wrote one follower.

It has been just a few days since fans received the news. Dubois and Don Charles, who joined his corner 18 months ago and witnessed the soon-to-be 27-year-old heavyweight capture the world championship and emerge as Britain’s next hope, decided to part ways.

Reports suggest that acclaimed trainer Tony Simms will take charge of putting Daniel Dubois’s career back on track.

Between criticism and comeback

For those unfamiliar, the Essex-based coach trains Conor Benn and former interim super middleweight titleholder and two-time challenger John Ryder. One of his most high-profile stints came between 2013 and 2015, when he oversaw Anthony Joshua’s training.

One of the most painful episodes of the whole drama saw some critics calling Dubois out for not going out on his shield. “He quit; he quit again,” Derek Chisora told Seconds Out’s Radio Rahim, adding, “He quit when he walked in the ring. He didn’t hunt the way he was hunting AJ. It was his to win.”

However, not all is lost for the young heavyweight. Promoter Frank Warren remains optimistic about Daniel Dubois resurrecting his career. “He has got to learn from it. He is only 27. I look at Frank Bruno, for example; three times he fought for a world title, and he got it on the fourth attempt,” said the Queensberry head. “Daniel has won a world title, so hopefully he will come back, but the bottom line is it was Usyk’s night, and he is a special, special boxer.”

With the addition of Sam Jones as his new advisor, hopefully the internal team shake-up will work in Dubois’s favor. Fans eagerly await his next move. He still remains a ranked contender. Perhaps a tune-up fight could help rebuild his confidence before he sets his sights on calling out the likes of Agit Kabayel, Fabio Wardley, or Kubrat Pulev.

In the current landscape, who do you think could be the best matchup for Daniel Dubois?