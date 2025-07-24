Daniel Dubois’ Fight-Day Woes Were Worse Than You Thought as More Worrying Details Emerge

For the 2024 ‘British Boxer of the Year,‘ troubles seem far from over. To put it plainly, Daniel Dubois‘ hopes of avenging his controversial 2023 ‘low blow’ loss were no match for Oleksandr Usyk‘s masterclass in boxing. Months earlier, Dubois had stunned fans by knocking out a lackluster Anthony Joshua in the fifth round. But in a twist of fate, the tables turned at the same venue around the same time. For the 27-year-old Londoner, once hailed as the next big thing in British boxing, it was a harsh reality check.

Naturally, the loss triggered a wave of rumors. Given how Dubois failed to beat the referee’s count, many fans and analysts accused him of giving up. But the drama didn’t end in the ring. New reports suggest that Dubois’ defeat wasn’t just physical. Seemingly, a chaotic and disorganized fight day lead-up may have impacted his performance.

‘On The Record Boxing‘ shared a report from ‘The Times.‘ “DUBOIS MADE TO WALK TO USYK FIGHT,” their post highlighted boldly. According to the report, Dubois was forced to walk to Wembley Stadium after a series of logistical missteps involving his father, Stan.

Apparently, Stan had organized a gathering at their Essex home earlier that day. Reports claim that he requested additional vehicles to transport guests. The arrangement led to a delayed departure for the boxer himself. For a bout of such significance, Dubois arrived at Wembley just 90 minutes before the first bell. “Dubois’ journey to the stadium was reportedly delayed after Stanley (his father) requested extra vehicles to take the entourage to the venue, and Dubois was taken to the venue by Stanley, with only one of the vehicles accredited,” read the report.

They had to abandon the car and walk to the venue. Once there, security initially refused entry to Dubois’ team, prompting Stan to insist Daniel wouldn’t enter without them. Eventually, they made it, but lost valuable prep time as well. Fans were quick to raise concerns: Was that enough time to properly prepare, both mentally and physically?

For the record, Dubois’ trainer denied it was a party. According to him, it was a ‘cultural gathering.’

Daniel Dubois: Navigating praise and pressure

“It was more like a gathering, a cultural gathering,” he said, similar to one they hosted before the Joshua fight. Regardless of how it’s labeled, the timing and optics of the event have placed the young heavyweight under intense scrutiny, especially after he clawed his way back to title contention through three tough fights.

Speaking with ‘Talk Sport,‘ former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew said, “When he gets into these really hard moments in a fight, that’s when the real Daniel comes out. The real Daniel doesn’t want to fight. I’m sorry to say that. It sounds bad and really harsh, but that’s just the truth.”

Yet amid the criticism, Dubois has also received some vocal support. Interestingly, Oleksandr Usyk is now a common opponent between Dubois and Tyson Fury. Having gone 48 rounds against both, Usyk defeated the two English heavyweights convincingly. As backlash over Dubois’ performance grew, Fury stepped in to defend him.

Blasting critics as ‘jealous dream killers,’ Fury said, “Hi guys, quick one. I keep getting asked about this Dubois stuff and quitting. He got put down twice? What do you want him to do, die in the ring? There’s no first place for betting battered to f**k and still losing. The lad did his best; he wasn’t going to win; he was better off getting out of there.”

In time, the full picture may come to light. Daniel Dubois is still young, with plenty of fights ahead. With reflection, recalibration, and the right support, he can find his way back. In moments like these, the question remains: Shouldn’t the fans be standing by their fighter instead of tearing him down?

What’s your take on ‘The Times’ report? Do you think the late arrival could have impacted Dubois’ performance?