Daniel Dubois Sums Up Oleksandr Usyk Rematch Plan in Five Words

Let’s jiggle some memory. Riyadh, December 21, 2024. Surrounded by his team, Oleksandr Usyk was celebrating yet another victory over Tyson Fury. But out of the blue, Daniel Dubois stepped onto the stage. Staring at the man who inflicted his second career loss, the English heavyweight demanded, “Usyk, well, I want my revenge.” Now he’s a month away from settling the score. On July 19, at the magnificent Wembley Stadium, the same place where he pummeled Anthony Joshua into total submission, Daniel Dubois will meet Oleksandr Usyk for the heavyweight division’s undisputed title.

If he succeeds, then after Lennox Lewis, he will become the first Englishman to have accomplished the feat. But it’s not as easy as it appears. For he’s meeting a generational talent. All but a few fights away from retirement, the Ukrainian great wants to hang up his gloves on a high note. So Dubois shouldn’t expect a walkover. Does he have any game plan? There should be, but as he revealed, it’s too early to reveal the cards.

The IBF heavyweight champion was the Royal Ascot 2025. Scheduled from June 17 till 21, the annual event is attended by the British royalty. Following the dressing regulations of the event, Daniel Dubois was at his dapper best. So a Sky Sports reporter caught up for a quick chat.

They asked, “How does this fight unfold in front of your eyes at Wembley? What’s the plan without giving too much away?” The unexpected question brought a shy smile to the champion’s face. Still, Dubois had no intention of letting the cat out of the bag. So he replied, “Tune in, tune in, guys. Tune in. Yeah, you’ll see, man.”

To Dubois, the rematch with Usyk is ‘unfinished business.’ He made it plain: the Ukrainian champion is going to face an altogether different him. Putting to flight some of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing, he has altered the course of his career during the last 18 months. “I’ve become a new man, and what I’ve been through is just toughened me up, and now that I’m here, I’m really going to shake up the world again with another big performance,” he said in an interview.

There’s a lot riding on the English heavyweight’s shoulders. He wants to become an undisputed champion. Yet, it’s all the more about avenging the controversial loss that he suffered back in August 2023.

Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Confidence must be balanced with caution

To gauge his confidence, one only needs to review what happened weeks ago. During a face-off at Wembley, Dubois shoved Usyk. To everyone’s surprise, the Ukrainian countered with a broad grin. But to Dubois it was nothing more than mere psych ops. He said, “He’s just at home with his mind shit. It’s all psychological, but when those guys feel the real pain and the heat, then you can break through that.”

One should review the matchup from the other side as well. Oleksandr Usyk shares his birthday with the great Muhammad Ali. On January 17, this year, he turned 38. He doesn’t have many fights left in his kitty. The mandatory challenge from Joseph Parker lurks in the corner.

So it might become inconsequential if Usyk sails through Dubois’ challenge. Over 48 rounds he went the whole distance against two of the biggest names in British boxing. Now he’s on to yet another 12 rounds against a third heavyweight from the island. So he has all the more reason to turn the tables on Dubois. Usyk wants to retire on a winning note.

A loss may only extend his tenure, which he probably doesn’t want anymore. He’s an Olympic gold medalist. A member of boxing’s most exclusive club: the undisputed championship. There’s not much left for him to achieve.

What’s your take? Do you think a resurgent Dubois will inflict Usyk’s first career loss?