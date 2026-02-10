Darren Till Goes Scorched Earth on Team Jake Paul After Branding Him “Interesting” Option For Boxing Return

Months ago, a back-and-forth saw Jake Paul tell Francis Ngannou that he was “light work.” Now it appears words have come back to haunt Paul and his team. Former UFC title challenger and now a bridgerweight champion at the crossover boxing promotion Misfits Boxing, Darren Till took offense when Paul and his team rated him a compelling option while in search for the next suitable opponent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Till’s umbrage follows the latest update from Team Jake Paul, who revealed that Jake could potentially return to a fight later this year. This past December, the Cleveland native suffered his second career loss and first early stoppage when Anthony Joshua knocked him out in the sixth round of their match. In addition to the setback, Paul suffered a broken jaw, which sparked a quiet discussion about his future. For his comeback plan, close associate and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Nakisa Bidarian, suggested a few options, including Darren Till. But the Englishman believes he is not just another name on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darren Till challenges team Jake Paul over comeback talk

The English fighter’s sharp rebuke followed Bidarian’s latest comments. Currently in England, where he is busy with media activities related to MVP’s all-women card in April under a landmark deal with Sky Sports, Bidarian spoke with a group of reporters. One asked, “Who could those potential opponents be in the mix for Jake in the UK? You mentioned a few age ranges there. Which names spring to mind for you?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bidarian replied that Tommy Fury, who handed Jake his first defeat back in 2023, remains the first option. Provided the young Fury agrees to reasonable terms for the rematch, that is the fight they are currently looking forward to. Otherwise, there are a few alternatives.

“I think Vidal Riley is an interesting fight,” Bidarian said, before adding, “I think Darren Till is an interesting fight.” According to him, all three appear to be intriguing options for Jake Paul’s comeback bout. However, Bidarian’s words soon caught Till’s attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Posting his comments in an Instagram story, he wrote, “Please, Nakisa Bidarian, I am not an interesting fight. I will punch holes in Jake Paul.” So, unless they are serious about a matchup against him, “do not mention my name.” He added, “It’s a matter of respect. You do not want this fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Darren Till believes he has the edge over Jake Paul

It will not be the first time Darren Till has expressed his confidence in winning a fight against Jake Paul. Soon after he defeated Luke Rockhold to win the inaugural Misfits Boxing bridgerweight title, the Liverpudlian explained how he could potentially beat Jake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with icon Demetrious Johnson, he said fighters like Tommy Fury and Jake Paul do not have the same instincts, pressure, and unpredictability that he brings. This gives him a major advantage against them.

“Some of these guys probably move better as boxers,” he said. “But you know when I’m twitching on you, I’m taking all your breath away, and I’m twitching, and I’m moving. I’m probably moving a little bit like—not like a boxer, more like MMA. That’s different, mate. You don’t know where the shots are coming from.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sounding brash, he admitted that he was giving away his “game plan.” Yet he joked that even if Fury or Paul heard it, they still would not be able to stop him.

Given Till’s confidence, what may be more intriguing to fans is whether Team Jake Paul takes notice of his callout and responds. While Tommy Fury could remain a top target, a matchup against a volatile personality like Till makes for an equally marketable and headline-ready fight.