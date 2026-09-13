“David Benavidez Could Face Jail Time”: Jai Opetaia’s Win at Garcia-Benn Fails to Fuel Fans With Confidence for Potential Bout vs. ‘Mexican Monster’

Despite the ninth-round stoppage that left Noel Mikaelian looking completely dazed, leaving referee Harvey Dock no option but to stop the fight, Jai Optaia‘s reputation continues to draw questions. Unconvinced, fans continue to raise doubt over the Australian’s chances against star David Benavidez.

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One after another, many took to social media to call out Opetaia, saying he is still not ready to face the “The Mexican Monster.” Fighting in the co-main event of the Zuffa card headlined by Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn, the matchup between Opetaia and Mikaelian drew particular attention because of its implication for the cruiserweight division. A win for either fighter means a potential face-off against Benavidez.

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“OPETAIA X BENAVIDEZ‼️ Jai Opetaia and David Benavidez come face to face and agree to fight 🔥,” read the tweet from Ring Magazine.

The post featured moments from after Opetaia won the fight. Stepping inside the ring, Benavidez warmly greeted the Zuffa and Ring cruiserweight champion, congratulating him. When the American champion challenged to a Cinco de Mayo appearance in 2027, Opetaia readily agreed.

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“Done,” he said.

Yet, Opetaia’s confidence wasn’t shared by all. Here’s how some of the fans reacted to the matchup with Benavidez.

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David Benavidez could face jail time for what he’d do to Jai Opetaia 😂🥊.

Don’t ever tell me Jai Opetaia can beat David Benavidez!

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Keep Jai Opetaia far away from David Benevidez.

David Benavidez will fuck up Jai Opetaia. I don’t know how y’all see different

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David Benavidez would beat TF out, Jai Opetaia!!