David Benavidez Proposes Historic Six-Title Clash With Light Heavyweight King: “Winner Takes All”

“Monster! Monster” The setting was pitch-perfect. David Benavidez wanted to send a message. With the win over Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, Benavidez’s appetite for success continues to grow.

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While Canelo remains a target, the multi-division titleholder has now set his sights on Dmitry Bivol. The stakes are enormous. Literally, six belts could be on the line if the fight happens. Speaking with Shawn “Showtime” Porter, David David Benavidez explained why the fight against the unified light heavyweight titlist has become such an important target.

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“So, we’re already in talks with that,” he said on The PorterWay Podcast. “But you know, first things first, we got to see how he (Bivol) comes out. If he comes out with any injuries.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be any—he’s going to have any problems in that type of way,” Benavidez added. “But that fight is definitely happening. I told you guys that’s the next one, and that’s exactly what we have on our radar. That’s the one we’re going to make happen next.”

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Benavidez’s remarks prompted co-panelist Sean Zittel to ask whether their shared history as sparring partners would factor into his preparations.

Imago May 6 2022 Las Vegas Nevada T-Mobile Arena Toshiba Plaza Weigh In Canelo Saul Alvarez Dmitry Bivol Las Vegas Nevada USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx CaneloBivolWeighIn_Hoganphotos1473

The three-division champion replied that while he respected Dmitry Bivol for his technical finesse, he remained confident about his chances of victory.

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With that in mind, he has already started mapping out a plan that could make the matchup even bigger.

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“So, what I was thinking: How could we make a fight even bigger?” Benavidez said. “I was thinking maybe we do a catchweight at 190. We get the cruiserweight belts involved, the light heavyweight belts involved, and the winner takes all.”

“Dmitry said he wanted to fight for the cruiserweight championships before his career was over. So, maybe this is a big…we can make an even bigger fight like that.”

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That proposal also prompted Zittel to press further, asking whether Benavidez could still step down to 175 pounds, especially after his recent bout against Zurdo Ramirez took place at cruiserweight.

David Benavidez vs. Dmitry Bivol already dividing boxing experts

“Yeah, I mean I can still get to 175,” Benavidez replied. “You know, the thing about it is that if I do end up fighting him, it’s probably not going to be until like the end of the year, or you know, I mean, it won’t be in September. But if I get to work now, you know what I mean? I could get down to that weight, you know, and that’s exactly what I’m planning.”

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Benavidez further explained that he usually trains for five months ahead of a fight. So against someone like Bivol, he would resume training after only a week-long break. Even a family vacation would not slow those plans down.

But before any superfight discussions can move forward, Bivol must first handle business inside the ring.

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Bivol is scheduled to defend his titles against mandatory challenger Michael Eifert on a DAZN card at the UMMC Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

If Bivol gets past Eifert on June 30, Benavidez’s long-discussed showdown could move one step closer to reality. Even then, expect lengthy talks and negotiations before anything official materializes.

Still, the potential matchup has already triggered predictions about the likely winner.

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Speaking about Benavidez vs. Bivol, former champion and now boxing analyst Sergio Mora said Benavidez has all the tools necessary to come out on top.

“Bivol is the way because he’s not a big puncher,” he told Chris Mannix recently. “He’s got footwork, and you need to know how to close down that distance and footwork. Benavidez has that speed beats the timing of Bivol with that jab. The speed’s going to intercept that and then ultimately the power. The power is going to be on Benavidez’s side. Bivol’s never been a puncher. He’s strong, but he’s not a puncher. So everything’s for Benavidez. I would see him being the major favorite here. And that’s a fight you could sell.”

Not everyone sees the matchup the same way, however. Former welterweight champion Tim Bradley believes Bivol has the perfect style to derail Benavidez’s plans.

While the possibility of Benavidez preparing for a massive showdown will excite many fans, much still depends on how Bivol fares in his upcoming bout and how negotiations unfold afterward.