David Benavidez Reveals Career Plans Beyond Zurdo Ramirez Fight in May 2026

The headline fight of Ring IV: Night of the Champions ended in the most expected fashion. Over seven rounds, David Benavidez dismantled Anthony Yarde and retained his titles. Still soaking in the dominant performance he delivered against the English light heavyweight, he sensed – perhaps the crowd wanted even more. So he dropped a bombshell: “I got some news for you guys. May 2nd, me versus Zurdo Ramirez. I’m going up to cruiserweight to challenge for his title.” The announcement sent shockwaves through the boxing world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

If not all, most expected him to stay put and pursue the highly anticipated matchups against Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev. But as it appears, David Benavidez has plans of his own, and a shot at Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez‘s unified cruiserweight title could be just the beginning of the storm he’s preparing to unleash.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Benavidez lifts the curtain on his next step

Speaking with Fight Hub TV, the Arizona native laid out what’s next for him. He confirmed that he has already signed the contract for the Zurdo fight. Keeping it blunt, he stated, “It’s already signed. May 2nd, me versus Zurdo Ramirez.” According to the light heavyweight champion, he’s not waiting on anyone anymore. Perhaps the bitter taste of his prolonged wait for Canelo to honor the mandatory at 168 pounds still lingers.

Imago Boxing: Benavidez vs Plant Mar 25, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA David Benavidez celebrates after defeating Caleb Plant not pictured in their Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship boxing bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 20230325_jca_aa9_007

A fight with either Bivol or Beterbiev appears distant for now. So Zurdo remains the most viable option for him. To that end, Benavidez even sounded confident that he could deliver the same kind of punishment to Ramirez that he gave Yarde. “I’ll beat him sure though,” he said, emphasizing that he will undergo a merciless training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, when asked about his plans after Cinco de Mayo, Benavidez revealed that he might come back down to 175 pounds. “I want to come down after the light after cruiser and whatever,” he responded, sounding uncertain. If any doubts remained, Zurdo himself has reportedly confirmed the May 2 fight with Benavidez.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Benavidez-Zurdo changes everything

“I’m excited about this fight, and this is something I’ve targeted for years. It will be your classic Mexican-versus-Mexican-American war. I’m familiar with David and his team and have shared the gym and ring with them in the past. They’re great people, but business is business, and come May, I will have my arm raised,” the cruiserweight champion said in a statement.

For those who follow boxing closely, the leap from light heavyweight to cruiserweight is the biggest in the sport.

So, expecting Zurdo to relinquish his throne is not as easy as it sounds. Benavidez will need a training camp of unprecedented intensity to avoid any chance of an embarrassing retreat. With Deontay Wilder’s longtime trainer Malik Scott in his corner, impressive wins over Chris Billam-Smith and Yuniel Dorticos have cemented Zurdo’s position in the 200-pound division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in hushed whispers, talk has already surfaced: by claiming the May 2 Cinco de Mayo weekend, David Benavidez may have pulled the rug out from under Canelo Alvarez. For years, the date has been the former undisputed champion’s signature stage. But Benavidez now appears to have made a move that could drive the final nail into Canelo’s fading stature.

If Benavidez defeats Zurdo next, he may emerge as boxing’s next major force. And with that, he could call out whoever he wanted. So Bivol and Beterbiev would be wise to prepare for the king’s return. Given the Zurdo matchup, do you think Benavidez should respectfully call out Jai Opetaia as well?