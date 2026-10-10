David Benavidez’s Decision to Vacate WBC Title Has Boxing World Speculating a Heavyweight Move

Fans are holding David Benavidez to his words. Months ago, while ruling out a potential move to the heavyweight division, he said, “Right now I’m a champion at light heavyweight and cruiserweight, and I feel like I can balance both weight classes. I feel like I can have a defense here at cruiserweight, then go back down and have a defense at light heavyweight.” However, the latest development suggesting that Benavidez has vacated his WBC title at 175 pounds has sparked speculation that the heavyweight division could be his next destination.

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“🚨 David Benavidez has officially VACATED his WBC light heavyweight world title‼️” Read a tweet from Source of Boxing. “Willy Hutchinson and Joshua Buatsi will now face off in a rematch on November 7, with the vacant WBC title on the line 🏆.”

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The development puts Benavidez’s status as a multi-division champion in focus. A former supermiddleweight champion, Benavidez holds the WBC and WBA (regular) titles at 175 pounds, alongside the WBA and WBO titles at 200 pounds.

Although the fight has not been officially confirmed, rumors suggest that Benavidez could face WBC cruiserweight champion Michal Cieslak on December 5 at an unspecified venue in Arizona.

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If the potential fight with Cieslak goes ahead and Benavidez wins, he could find himself holding WBC titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He may be looking to avoid that situation by vacating his title at 175 pounds, where another fight appears unlikely in the near future.

A similar situation has already emerged with the WBA, which recently asked Benavidez to clarify which title he intends to keep.

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“The WBA Championship Committee has requested David Benavidez to clarify which title he intends to continue campaigning for, following his achievement of becoming a champion in two weight classes, holding the WBA Cruiserweight and Light Heavyweight titles,” the tweet from WBA’s official account read a few weeks ago.

The WBC also restricts champions from pursuing additional titles without prior written approval, although its rules seem to allow exceptions.

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When a fighter wins WBC titles in multiple divisions, the council may grant 15 days to choose which belt to retain. Its Franchise Champion designation also provides special privileges, with decisions made on a case-to-case basis.

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Benavidez is now facing a situation that other fighters have encountered before. In February 2026, the WBC declared Shakur Stevenson’s lightweight title vacant after he won the WBO super lightweight title, citing its rules on champions holding titles across different divisions.

The WBC is not the only sanctioning body to make such a move. In 2015, the WBO stripped Floyd Mayweather of its title after he defeated Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather’s status as a champion at both 147 and 154 pounds (WBA/WBC) prompted the WBO to action, resulting in the welterweight title being left vacant.

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While those examples offer context, fans have continued to debate what Benavidez’s latest move could mean for his future.

David Benavidez’s latest move sends fans guessing

“Bout to fight at heavyweight watch,” wrote one user. Another added, “So I’m guessing he’s moving to heavyweight.” The speculation follows unconfirmed reports suggesting that Benavidez could move up to the heavyweight division.

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The Ring’s Mike Coppinger previously reported that Benavidez was being considered for a matchup against Tyson Fury. The reports emerged as Fury’s much-anticipated showdown with Anthony Joshua appeared increasingly uncertain amid an escalating dispute between the organizers.

Benavidez has also discussed potential matchups that have fueled speculation about his next move. While looking ahead to fights against Jai Opetaia and Artur Beterbiev, who has reportedly considered moving up to 200 pounds, Benavidez also spoke about potential matchups against Oleksandr Usyk and Fury.

One fan offered a different take, writing, “Makes sense. He never fighting at that weight again.” The comment reflects speculation about Benavidez’s long-term future at light heavyweight, given his physical attributes. Standing 6’1″, he is a big fighter whose natural weight has reportedly hovered around 200 pounds, making the light heavyweight and super middleweight limits demanding cuts.

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Benavidez has struggled to make weights before. In 2020, ahead of his bout with Roamer Alexis Angulo, he missed the 168-pound limit by 2.8 pounds and was stripped of his WBC title.

A recurring theme among fans was the cost of maintaining multiple championship belts. “Paying for belts gets tough 😭😭,” a fan wrote. Benavidez holds multiple titles at two different weight classes, meaning he faces sanctioning fees for multiple belts.

Although sanctioning fees are standard practice in boxing, the issue has drawn renewed attention after the WBC told newly crowned undisputed champion Terence Crawford to pay its sanctioning fee following his victory over Canelo for the undisputed title at 168 pounds.

“Figures. He was frozen out at 175 again,” another user wrote. The comment reflects the view that Benavidez has struggled to secure the matchups he wants at light heavyweight. He has openly pursued fights against major names, but potential matchups against Bivol and Beterbiev have become increasingly uncertain.

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With those fights in doubt, remaining at 175 pounds may be less appealing for a champion of Benavidez’s stature and drawing power. The division’s limited options for the matchups he wants could influence his decision about where to compete next.

Not everyone sees the situation that way. “Ducked Beterbiev,” one fan said. “Ain’t fighting, Bivol. Come on, man, step up now.”

Those comments reflect a subjective assessment of Benavidez’s career. He has openly discussed fighting both Bivol and Beterbiev, but neither matchup has materialized. Their response and the uncertainty surrounding potential negotiations have led some fans to question whether either fighter is interested in fighting Benavidez.

For now, Benavidez’s next move remains uncertain. If the Cieslak fight takes place, he could follow it with a showdown against Opetaia, potentially leaving another four to six months before his next major fight.

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Given that possible timeline, a move to heavyweight may still be way off. If Benavidez does decide to test himself in the division, late 2027 or even 2028 could be a more realistic window than the immediate future.