Keith Thurman is literally living up to his moniker—One Time. After years of long absences, his career had settled into a pattern of one appearance a year. That could have changed this year had he entered the bout against Vergil Ortiz Jr. on David Benavidez‘s upcoming card in Glendale, Arizona, on December 5.

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“Keith Thurman has been forced to withdraw from the Vergil Ortiz fight due to an injury, sources tell @ringmagazine,” Mike Coppinger’s tweet read. “A replacement opponent is being sought for Ortiz to fight Dec. 5 on the David Benavidez-Michal Cieslak card.”

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According to a BoxingScene report, Thurman suffered an injury during the training camp. Although it does not appear to be serious, Thurman may need a few months to recover, the report suggests.

After twelve months of inactivity, Thurman returned to the ring on March 28 this year. He faced Sebastian Fundora for the WBC super middleweight title. The comeback, however, ended in disaster as Fundora stopped Thurman in the sixth round of their bout at MGM Grand.

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Thurman’s previous fight, against Brock Jarvis on March 12, 2025, came three years after his fight against Mario Barrios, which itself took place three years after Thurman suffered his first professional loss to Manny Pacquiao.

Given his history of injuries and lengthy layoffs, Thurman’s latest withdrawal is hardly unprecedented.

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Two years ago, he was scheduled to face former champion Tim Tszyu on March 30, 2024. However, the fight had to be cancelled after reports emerged that Thurman suffered an injury. He reportedly snapped a bicep tendon during training.

“Per source involved in the event: Keith Thurman has some sort of injury & March 30 fight is in doubt,” veteran journalist Dan Rafael’s tweet read. “‘How many times have you seen a fighter go to the doctor 12 days before a fight for an injury and the fight go through? It doesn’t look good,’ source said.”

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Fundora subsequently stepped in as a replacement and defeated Tszyu by split decision.

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In April 2018, Thurman was forced to vacate his WBC welterweight title while recovering from elbow surgery and a hand injury suffered during training camp.

The injury issues followed his split decision victory over Danny Garcia in March 2017. Before reports of his injury surfaced, Thurman was reportedly linked to a matchup against former champion Jessie Vargas.

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“Due to my rehabilitation from my injuries, I agreed to relinquish my WBC title at this time,” Thurman said at the time. “I continue to rehab my hand and elbow, and I look forward to getting back in the ring this summer. This is a temporary setback, and I will be the unified champion once again and look forward to winning back my WBC title as soon as possible.”

In 2016, a scheduled title defense against Shawn Porter in March had to be postponed after Thurman suffered an injury during a car accident. The two met in June, with Thurman winning by unanimous decision.

Following Thurman’s latest withdrawal, BoxingScene revealed Ortiz Jr.’s team is working with Al Haymon’s premier boxing champions (PBC), who promote the card and Golden Boy Promotions, the co-promoters, to find a replacement opponent.

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Thurman out, replacement needed: who will face Ortiz Jr. next?

Ortiz Jr., who found himself at the center of a major promotional controversy with Golden Boy Promotions early this year, hasn’t fought since his knockout victory over Erickson Lubin on November 8, 2025.

December 5 was supposed to mark the middleweight debut for both Ortiz Jr. and Thurman.

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BoxingScene also appears to have checked with former undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, who hasn’t fought since the loss to Canelo Alvarez in September 2023.

Jesus Ramos Jr., the WBC’s interim middleweight champion, had previously expressed interest in a matchup against Ortiz Jr. He compared it to the iconic rivalry between Mexican greats Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales. There is, however, one issue.

Ramos was previously scheduled to face No. 1-ranked contender Meiirim Nursultanov in September, but the bout had to be canceled after Ramos fell ill. The Arizona native is now scheduled to face Francis Hogan on the Devin Haney-Liam card on December 19.

Given that commitment, it remains doubtful whether Ramos could be added to the Benavidez card on such short notice.