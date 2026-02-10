Delfine Persoon vs. Caroline Veyre Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

Paris-born Caroline Veyre understands the challenge she’s facing. She will step into the co-main event of the Salita Promotions-DAZN card against one of women’s boxing’s top names. Delfine Persoon is expected to bring the full force of her experience as Veyre attempts to stake her claim at the vacant WBC super featherweight title.

The duo fight on the show headlined by the matchup between Joshua Pagan and Bryan Jimenez for the WBO NABO lightweight title. While it’s an opportunity for 37-year-old Veyre to become a first-time world champion, for Persoon it could be the last chance to wear a championship belt. So who stands a better chance at winning? Here’s a brief look at some of the key factors that could shape the fight at GLC Live in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Predicting Delfine Persoon vs. Caroline Veyre: Who has better stats and a record?

Both fighters share similar ambition, but experience may set them apart. Persoon, who turned 41 last month, enjoys a clear edge. Making her professional debut in 2008, the battle-hardened veteran has faced numerous challenges, including matchups against some of the era’s biggest names.

As a result, she has accumulated a formidable record of 55 professional bouts, winning 50. The remaining five are split between three losses, including two inflicted by icon Katie Taylor, and two draws, the most recent against champion Alycia Baumgardner. With 20 of her wins coming via knockout, she records a strike rate of 40%.

Caroline Veyre, meanwhile, comes off a commendable amateur career. A 2015 Pan American gold medalist, she’s an Olympian who turned pro in 2022. Over the last three years, she has participated in 11 bouts, suffering defeat only once. Veyre, who relocated to Montreal, Canada, in 2003, has yet to record a knockout victory.

Delfine Persoon vs. Caroline Veyre: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Unfortunately, reach details for both Persoon and Veyre are currently unavailable. However, the height difference suggests the Belgian could use a significant advantage. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimeters), Persoon is almost three inches taller than her Canadian counterpart.

Height and reach are correlated, as longer arms often accompany a taller frame. Bearing that in mind, Persoon likely holds an edge in that department as well.

In her last bout against Venezuela’s Ana Maria Lozano, Persoon weighed 130.3 pounds. In contrast, Veyre tipped the scales at 125.5 pounds when she faced fellow Frenchwoman Licia Boudersa this past July. Given the fight is at super featherweight, Veyre, competing at her natural weight class, should feel comfortable.

Delfine Persoon vs. Caroline Veyre: Fight prediction and style breakdown

Coupled with these physical traits, their respective fighting styles could play a decisive role in the matchup. Persoon’s experience tilts the odds in her favor. With a record spanning nearly two decades, she has faced some of the biggest names in the sport. Combined with her recent form – tying against Alycia Baumgardner and then knocking out Ana Maria Lozano – Persoon enters as the fan favorite.

In comparison, Veyre, who fought the likes of Katie Taylor and Mikaela Mayer as an amateur, is relatively inexperienced at the professional level. Additionally, her lack of exposure to high-pressure fights makes her look less tested.

Stylistically, Persoon is a high-volume swarmer who employs a forward-moving approach. Working behind a tight guard, she seeks to overwhelm opponents with nonstop punches resembling inside brawls. Expect Persoon to control the pace and wear down Veyre by forcing her onto the ropes.

Veyre, conversely, is a disciplined and patient fighter. She builds momentum behind a high guard, cautiously stalking her opponents with jabs to the head and body. She moves around the ring to break rhythm with standard 1-2 combinations, reflecting her amateur pedigree with quick footwork and swift directional movements.

Prediction

Considering these contrasting styles and experience levels, mental toughness may ultimately decide the winner. Based on the factors that could determine the outcome, Persoon appears likely to outpoint Veyre on the scorecards.