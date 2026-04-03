Denzel Bentley vs. Endry Saavedra Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

The matchup between WBO’s top two middleweight contenders, Denzel Bentley and Endry Saavedra, rounds out the pair of title fights on the Queensberry-MF Pro Card at the O2 Arena. The DAZN-streamed event is headlined by the non-title bout between heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora. The co-main event features the fight for the EBU European cruiserweight title between Viddal Riley and Mateusz Masternak. Prior to that, the main card segment wraps with the Bentley-Saavedra bout for the WBO’s interim championship.

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The fight is significant given the recent developments surrounding the 160-pound weight class. Mired in a doping controversy, Janibek Alimkhanuly, who held the IBF and the WBO titles, has been stripped of his title by the IBF. Last month, the WBO had already handed out a year-long suspension. With these shifts in mind, the fight between Bentley and Saavedra takes on added importance, because the winner may get the mandatory challenge for Alimkhanuly’s title when he returns.

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Who has better stats and record?

In terms of experience, there’s little to separate Bentley and Saavedra. While the Briton began his professional career in 2017, the Venezuelan made his debut a year later. The differences show up more in quality and quantity.

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Out of the 25 professional bouts he has competed in so far, Bentley has suffered 3 losses, including one inflicted by Alimkhanuly. One fight ended in a draw, leaving him with 21 wins. Saavedra, meanwhile, has suffered only 1 defeat out of 19 fights (1 draw) he has competed in.

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Power is one area where both middleweights are closely matched, and that could influence how this fight unfolds. With 17 of his wins ending inside the distance, 31-year-old Bentley records an 81% knockout rate. Saavedra is slightly better, with 14 of his wins secured through knockouts, giving him an 82% knockout rate.

That near-identical output suggests neither fighter will have a clear edge when it comes to finishing ability.

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Denzel Bentley vs. Endry Saavedra: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Beyond the numbers, the physical matchup offers little separation. But that balance still makes small differences matter more. At 5 feet and 11 inches (180 centimeters), Bentley is taller by an inch. But his 72-inch (183 centimeters) reach falls 2 inches short of Saavedra’s 74-inch (188 centimeters) wingspan, a gap that could influence exchanges at range.

Their weight also offers little separation. Bentley weighed 158.5 pounds during the bout against Brad Pauls. In comparison, Saavedra came in slightly heavier at 159.8 pounds when he faced Mikkel Nielsen.

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Bentley’s last fight took place 16 months ago, while Saavedra returns after 12 months. That gap minimizes any edge in that regard, keeping the matchup evenly balanced heading in.

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Denzel Bentley vs. Endry Saavedra: Style breakdown and fight prediction

With the margins so thin on paper, preparation and style could shape how this fight plays out.

A British and European middleweight champion, Bentley is a boxer-puncher who combines power with speed. Apart from his strength, he is technically adept, utilizing different punches to disrupt the opponent’s rhythm.

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Observers feel the Londoner has evolved over the years into a more disciplined fighter who relies on patience and timing rather than relentless pressure alone.

In Saavedra, however, Bentley faces an equally determined opponent. Fighting out of Baja California in Mexico, the 34-year-old brings a blend of Mexican and Venezuelan fighting styles. “Although I am a boxer who knows how to adapt to his rivals, on fight night, using my Venezuelan style with Mexican boxing, you will see a great Latin warrior,” he said months earlier.

Prediction

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Evenly matched on paper, this fight may come down to execution on the night. Considering how they stack up across most parameters, it’s not easy to call which way it goes.

Bentley’s long layoff could be a concern, although he will have the backing of a home crowd. Saavedra’s recent form also stands out, even if his activity level has been limited.

After weighing all the factors, Bentley appears likely to secure either a unanimous decision or a majority decision in what should be a closely fought contest.