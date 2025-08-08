Deontay Wilder Catches Strays as Canelo-Crawford Undercard in Jeopardy After Heavyweight Pull Out

Jarrell Miller threw a single stone — which seems to have hit two birds at the same time. The Brooklyn-born heavyweight, currently ranked sixth on the WBA roster, went on an unfiltered rant. Clips of him slamming fellow heavyweights Jared Anderson and Deontay Wilder have been steadily gaining attention. According to Miller, while Anderson pulled out of a fight, Wilder is actively avoiding one.

For now, there have been no official statements confirming Jarrell Miller’s claims. The heavyweight, whose career hit a major roadblock due to a doping controversy, gradually clawed his way back into the divisional standings. A knockout loss to Daniel Dubois served as a rude awakening. But a draw against former champion Andy Ruiz Jr. helped him remain in contention. Reports suggested a fight between Miller and Jared Anderson, who has been dealing with his own set of challenges, could feature on next month’s Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez undercard. If Miller’s claims are true, fans may miss out on what could have been an intriguing thriller.

Jarrell Miller posted two videos. One taking potshots at Jared Anderson, and the other mocking Deontay Wilder. “😱 OMG @jaredanderson419 Pulled out of the fight, @bronzebomber is still softer than baby shit,” read the caption on his post. Speaking from inside his car, Miller appeared relaxed and composed.

“Jared Anderson has pulled out of the fight. We all see it coming though,” Jarrell Miller said. According to him, there appears to be some discontent within Anderson’s promoters, Top Rank. Taunting the young heavyweight for “getting high,” Miller added that a search for Anderson’s replacement is already underway. “Ain’t going to lie, I’m sick right now, but you kind of figured Jared was going to pull that sh*t,” he said.

But Jarrell Miller wasn’t finished. It appears there was an attempt to line up Deontay Wilder for a fight. However, according to Miller, the former heavyweight champion pulled out. Wilder, for his part, reportedly felt that Miller was too disrespectful and brash. So responding to that, Miller said, “If you had a problem with what I was saying, get in the ring and punch in my face. Get in the ring and try to knock me out.”

However, Jarrell Miller seems certain that Deontay Wilder will not accept a fight with him on the Crawford-Canelo undercard.

However, Jarrell Miller seems certain that Deontay Wilder will not accept a fight with him on the Crawford-Canelo undercard.

Jarrell Miller’s war of words

For now, fans may have to take Miller’s words for what they are — just claims. As Ring Magazine reported, Turki Alalshikh had expressed interest in a super middleweight bout between interim champion Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez to feature alongside the proposed Miller-Anderson clash on the Crawford-Canelo undercard.

The other day, Miller raised several eyebrows when he claimed to have the key to solving the Usyk puzzle. “I would run him over. Usyk has a problem with guys who put their chin down and want to bang out,” he’s reported to have said recently.

Still, a fight between Jarrell Miller and Jared Anderson, or, for that matter, Deontay Wilder, would have been an exciting addition to the September 13 card at Allegiant Stadium. Given his flair for hyperbole, Miller would likely have helped boost the hype.

Fans should stay tuned for further developments. In your opinion, which matchup sounds more appealing: Jarrell Miller vs. Jared Anderson or Miller vs. Deontay Wilder?