Deontay Wilder’s Ex-Trainer Shares One Wish Just Weeks After Parting Ways

Ten days ago, after annihilating Tyrell Herndon Anthony, a proud Deontay Wilder claimed, “This is a new beginning for me.” Brushing aside ring rust and all other concerns that followed his knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang, the Olympic bronze medalist appears to have regained his mojo. It’s a big comeback. Not long ago, critics suggested that Wilder’s career was as good as over.

Now with the spotlight back on him, fans eagerly await his next move. Will he square up against Anthony Joshua? Or any other heavyweight bigwig? The lead-up to Wilder’s comeback fight was no less dramatic. Several reports revealed that he had parted ways with long-time trainer Malik Scott. Now given his absence, one would expect Scott to refrain from speculations involving Wilder. However, in a recent interview, he weighed in on his much-feared former pupil’s latest triumph and how far he is from reclaiming the lost glory.

It was Deontay Wilder’s first victory since the first-round KO win over Robert Helenius in October 2022. On ‘Legacy Reloaded,‘ his dominant performance left Anthony Herndon answerless. Eventually, the referee had to intervene and save him from further misery. However, Scott feels it wasn’t sufficient. “It was his first fight back since his return. I thought he used his jab pretty well, but his timing was a little off,” he told a reporter. Nonetheless, things might turn out positively if Wilder and his new team comprising Don House and Jay Deas continue to work together and improve, he felt.

“As long as he can continue to listen to Don House and Jay Deas and take a couple more fights like that, I think he will be alright,” Malik Scott stated. In the interview, he shared that he and Deontay Wilder still remain close. The new arrangement just follows a decision to try out something different.

Scott currently mans unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez’s corner. Wishing Wilder the best, he hoped the former champion would take on one opponent at a time.

Deontay Wilder: Falling, rising, hoping

Not many seemed too pleased with Deontay Wilder’s victory either. Calling out referee Ray Cornona’s decision to stop the fight as a bit hasty, well-known boxing insider Rick Glaser didn’t mince words while slamming Deontay Wilder’s performance.

“Way too early of a stop by Ref Ray Corona, but Deontay Wilder is absolutely shot, can’t even put punches together anylonger, he’s just lucky that Herndon was way too afraid to throw any punches. Looked like 2 bums on a street corner! It’s what’s called bad Boxing!” he tweeted.

But it’s not all gloomy for the former heavyweight champion whose trilogy fight with Tyson Fury defined last decade’s heavyweight boxing scene. Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn felt a matchup between Deontay Wilder and top-ranked contender David ‘The White Rhino’ Allen could prove a big draw. “It looks like Wilder is looking to have a few fights just to get back in, and Dave (Allen) might be the guy, and he might be the guy for the big banana skin.”

Deontay Wilder will turn 40 this October. So before he decides to retire for good, he wants to become a world champion. Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are currently wrestling for the undisputed title. So Wilder might have to put a lid on his ambitions for the time being. Perhaps, as Scott suggested, after two or three fights, when he has scaled up in the ranks, Wilder will take a shot at a world title. A fight with Anthony Joshua still remains a mouthwatering prospect for many fans.

