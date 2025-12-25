Deontay Wilder Says Fighting for His Daughter’s Life Forged Boxing’s Hardest Puncher

As he enters the final leg of his stellar career, Deontay Wilder often ponders the impetus that hurled him into the big, bad world of heavyweight boxing. Capping his amateur career with an Olympic medal, Wilder went on to unleash a deadly streak in the paid ranks that remained unbroken until his 33rd fight against Bermane Stiverne. The unconditional love for his daughter, Naieya, who was born with a spinal condition, kept him going.

He has called out Oleksandr Usyk to “push the horses” and eyes a swan song against Anthony Joshua. Still, Deontay Wilder cannot help but reflect on the stimulus that motivated him to stay the course and forge a legacy as one of boxing’s most feared punchers. After back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury and a string of recent setbacks, the former WBC champion returned to the win column this June with a seventh-round knockout of Tyrrell Anthony Herndon.

What powered Deontay Wilder’s legendary right hand

Deontay Wilder was a guest at the recently concluded IBA World Championships in Dubai. Despite a busy schedule, he found time for a tête-à-tête with Naji Chill. Midway through the discussion, the Cigar Talk host posed a question that many have begun asking: “Why do you think it’s no American heavyweights anymore?”

Rather than addressing the larger picture, Wilder responded on a more personal note. He explained that he reached the heights of heavyweight boxing because he was in a rare situation. “God honestly truly blessed me with power and to be able to have a daughter that was born with spina bifida. So I had high motivation of being a champion,” he stressed.

When he faces an opponent, Wilder understands that he is fighting for his daughter. Many fighters chase flashy cars and other luxuries, but he fights to earn money so he can pay Naieya’s hospital bills. “So, it’s like I got to go through you to get that money, right?” Wilder reflected.

That mindset proved far better than drifting toward antisocial influences. The approach paid dividends, as Wilder made it to the Olympics and later enjoyed a long reign as a heavyweight champion.

The reason Deontay Wilder never quit

Born on March 20, 2005, Naieya Wilder was diagnosed with spina bifida, a condition in which the spinal cord does not close properly during early development. Earlier, while still the WBC champion, Wilder told ESPN, “I love my children to death; that is why I am building for them. I am building for them. Everything I do is for them. My career is for them. I am going to make sure that I get everything I deserve.”

Consecutive losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang may have stalled his championship ambitions. But Wilder, who turned 40 two months ago, has not run out of steam.

The willingness to do anything for his children continues to motivate him, even outside the ring. In that context, a matchup against Usyk, now a unified champion, could represent the next major step. Reports also suggest discussions are underway for a crossover bout with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Still, the fight Wilder appears to desire most before finally hanging up the gloves remains one against AJ.