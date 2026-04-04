Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

A unique matchup that pits a former heavyweight titleholder against a two-time challenger unfolds at the O2 Arena tonight. One is 40 years old, while the other is 43. Is there a title involved? No. So why would any fan care to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora? There may not be a clear reason at first glance, but that’s exactly what makes this matchup intriguing.

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It’s a story of two gritty—even if aging—fighters nearing the end of their careers, yet still capable of delivering in the ring. The careers of Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora are in the final stretch, but the spark in their fights still remains. There’s a good chance that, even if they win, neither stands to become a world champion again. Still, the intrigue lies in what happens when they share the ring. Once the punches start flying, it’s a clash that could either end early or turn into a long, drawn-out fight. The matchup has clearly piqued interest. So who wins on the Queensberry-MF Pro headliner? To answer that, a closer look at key details helps explain how the fight could play out.

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Who has better stats and record?

On paper, the numbers tell a different story. Derek Chisora claims the fight could be his last professional bout. Otherwise, if he continues for one more year, it will mark 20 years since he started competing. That’s a notable run, which has seen him face off against top names in the heavyweight division. In doing so, however, the Harare, Zimbabwe-born heavyweight has paid a steep price by suffering 13 losses, including three inflicted by Tyson Fury.

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With 23 of his 36 wins ending inside the distance, Chisora records a competitive knockout rate of 64%. In contrast, Deontay Wilder brings a different kind of threat. His career may have taken a significant hit in recent times, but that doesn’t take away from his reputation as one of boxing’s most feared knockout artists.

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With 43 of his 44 wins secured via knockouts, the Olympic bronze medalist records an unprecedented 98% knockout rate.

What may work in Chisora’s favor, however, is the fact – as recent fights have shown – that Wilder can be hit. Out of his four losses, he was knocked out in three, including the most recent by Zhilei Zhang.

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Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

If Wilder’s knockout power gives him an edge, the physical differences between the two further shape how this fight may unfold. Standing 6 feet 7 inches (201 centimeters) tall, the American towers over Chisora by nearly six inches.

That advantage becomes even more significant in reach. With an 83-inch (211 centimeters) wingspan, Wilder holds a nine-inch advantage over Chisora, allowing him to control distance more effectively.

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However, the weigh-in results introduce a different dynamic, as Chisora tipped the scales at 266.7 pounds. That’s nearly 40 pounds heavier than Wilder, giving him a potential edge in strength and inside pressure.

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Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Wilder will look to control distance early using his height and reach. But Chisora is unlikely to let him settle comfortably. The much heavier challenger is expected to absorb punches and close the gap during the opening rounds.

Given the contrast in styles, some project Wilder vs. Chisora as an aggressive clash from the opening bell. However, it would be a mistake to overlook the technical skill both fighters bring into the ring.

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Stepping behind an orthodox jab, Wilder is well known for his most dangerous weapon – the straight right – that has ended most of his fights in the past. He will remain patient, waiting for an opening to land a decisive shot. Defensively, expect the Alabama native to use his long reach to stay out of Chisora’s range.

The key question, however, is whether that approach holds up against a high-volume pressure fighter. Chisora thrives in close quarters and will look to step inside Wilder’s long jab, land body shots, and then reset before launching another attack. He can also maintain a high output to keep Wilder from settling into a rhythm.

Prediction

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Despite his recent form and activity, Wilder still appears strong enough to hand Chisora a defeat. The English heavyweight is on a three-fight win streak, but that run is tempered by the fact that his last fight occurred over 12 months ago. Wilder, meanwhile, comes off a seventh-round knockout win over Tyrrell Anthony Herndon this past June.

Wilder’s approach appears more direct, as he looks to close the fight early. In contrast, Chisora may opt for a longer, drawn-out battle, where his pressure would gradually wear down the American in the later rounds.

It’s a matchup that balances power against pressure, patience against persistence. And while predictions remain uncertain, the fight could ultimately hinge on whether Wilder lands first or whether Chisora forces him into deeper waters and takes control late. If the fight goes past the first five rounds, the night could be Chisora’s.