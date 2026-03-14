Devin Haney Alleges Floyd Schofield Sr. of Stealing Kid Austin’s Money

The war of words between Devin Haney and the Schofield camp just hit a new level, with Haney launching a serious financial accusation against Floyd Schofield Sr. on social media. The latest exchange unfolded on X, where the WBO welterweight champion accused Schofield Sr. of protecting his own interests by milking his son financially.

Floyd Schofield Jr., the number one contender in the WBA’s 135-pound ranks, recently received orders to face Lucas Bahdi for the vacant title. While that development put his immediate future into focus, his father shifted attention elsewhere, launching into a series of callouts. Despite competing two divisions apart, Devin Haney remained firmly on the father-son duo’s radar. The former undisputed champion’s latest post quickly gained traction.

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“Kid Austin pops took all his money & giving it to his girlfriend & her kids, allegedly,” Haney wrote. “I feel bad for that young kid working hard & his dad tricking it. I’m rich & my pops rich; we don’t share bank accounts or Instagram accounts.”

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It didn’t take long for the post to reach Floyd Schofield Sr.

“Oh, you knew I had to come meet you on the front line, little weirdo. Me and Devin—you want to call and make up some sh*t?” Schofield Senior responded. “So let’s make up some sh-t then. Oh, now let’s keep it, let’s keep it factual. You still mad cause Kid (Schofield Jr.) whipped your a**? Is that what this is? But since you’re a brave heart, when are you rematching Ryan? Or were you going to fight Shakur? Coz you sure ran out of that ring.”

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He doubled down from there, accusing Haney of spreading lies and warning that false statements could carry financial consequences, adding that he’s already “used to suing.”

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“Now get done typing stuff and get in the goddamn ring. Who are you going to fight? Let’s talk about that. Is it Ryan? Is it who? Coz I see. I know why you’re attacking. I know who you’re trying to make proud, but we want all that smoke, you know? So, you know, I’m on the front line for my sons. Keep, keep it with your lies.”

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Before closing, Schofield Sr. also took aim at Haney’s personal life.

Devin Haney and Floyd Schofield Sr.: Trading shots outside the ring

The friction between the Haney and Schofield camps has surfaced more than once over the years. Just days earlier, while speaking at Mill City Boxing, Schofield Jr. criticized Haney and Shakur Stevenson for accusing Ryan Garcia of PED use.

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Arguing that today’s fighters, including Devin Haney, are labeled great too early in their careers, Schofield Sr. pointed to past legends, saying they built their reputations over far more fights, while modern boxers still have a lot to accomplish.

This past November, when Haney stepped in to challenge Brian Norman Jr. on the Ring card in Riyadh, the Schofields had already made their pick. Perhaps the most pointed claim from the Schofields was that the junior humbled Devin during sparring.

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“He buckled Devin Haney (in sparring),” said Schofield Sr. during an interview with talkSPORT. “And Devin ran up two weight classes to get away from him… Devin broke his hand getting out of the ring when he was preparing for the (Yuriorkis) Gamboa fight (November 2020). And Mason (Abdullah) was there. And we also hurt Mason when I told Floyd just to work defense with Abdullah Mason…”

The back-and-forth suggests the feud is only heating up. While a fight between Haney and Schofield Jr. still seems distant, many fans are left wondering whether the tension is even necessary.