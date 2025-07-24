Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia Unite to Ridicule Former Champion’s Defense of SNAC Amid VADA Controversy

To many, it might seem unimaginable. Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia—aligning on anything. Rest assured, they haven’t joined forces. Still, recent developments have made it appear, at least to casual observers, that the two bitter rivals are suddenly on the same page. The unlikely reason behind this apparent harmony? Shawn Porter. The former world champion recently made headlines following an interview with Brian Norman Jr.

For context, Devin Haney is set to face Brian Norman Jr. in November on the much-anticipated Riyadh Season card, headlined by David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde. As is often the case with Haney fights, the build-up has already taken a dramatic turn. It centers around his insistence on VADA testing. Understandably so, given the lingering shadow of last year’s controversy when Ryan Garcia failed a drug test. But this time, the narrative took a twist when Shawn Porter found himself caught in the crossfire of the Haney-Norman back-and-forth. According to Haney, Porter has shown inconsistency, if not outright hypocrisy, regarding SNAC, the Victor Conte-led sports nutrition program. Interestingly, Garcia, who has had his own issues with SNAC, seemed to agree with Haney for once.

First up, Haney. Laughing out loud, the former undisputed champion called Shawn Porter a ‘raccoon.’ “😂😂😂😂 f**kin coon...” His reasoning is simple. Porter had posted a photo of himself in a yellow SNAC shirt with the caption: “Certainly out of my character because I don’t do drama, but I’ll end the day with some fun!! And go on record saying SNAC is a safe, CLEAN, and very useful product/tool for athletes.”

Haney didn’t hold back in mocking the post, and Ryan Garcia followed suit. Still recovering from a hand injury after his surprising loss to Rolando Romero, Garcia commented, “Should left this one in the drafts, fam 😂😂.” While both Haney and Garcia were quick to clown Porter, it’s worth noting their reasons may differ.

Haney’s frustration stems from Porter’s podcast appearance with Brian Norman Jr., where he questioned whether Haney would follow through with the fight. According to Porter, Haney could potentially pull out of the bout. Norman Jr. echoed that Haney could use the VADA testing as a tool to back out of the bout.

For Garcia, Porter might have been better off sticking to his criticisms rather than suddenly showing support for a brand backed by the Haneys.

Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr. faces turbulence

The drama escalated when Haney’s father, Bill Haney, publicly called out Norman Jr., tweeting, “We offered to start VADA testing today and even pay for it. Brian Norman Jr. wants to wait until August 1st. If you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to delay. Let’s test now,” his post read.

Norman responded by saying he’d be out of the country on vacation and would start testing once he returned in early August. Devin Haney wasn’t having it. He snapped back, “F**k your vacation.. u n the biggest fight of your life. Vada can come anywhere n the world. Sign your paperwork like u said did already.”

This heated build-up follows Haney’s return to the ring in May after a year-long layoff. He defeated Jose Ramirez at a catchweight in Times Square’s ‘Fatal Fury,’ signaling his intent to pursue titles in a third weight division. Norman Jr., meanwhile, is riding high after a spectacular knockout win over Jin Sakai. A performance many consider a ‘KO of the Year’ contender.

Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr.’s November bout has been met with genuine excitement. Still, the questions raised by Norman Jr. and Porter have cast some doubt over whether the fight will go ahead as planned.

What do you think? Is the fight truly in jeopardy, or is it just another case of pre-fight posturing?