Devin Haney Calls Conor Benn as Eddie Hearn’s “Puppet” to Question His Legacy

Stepping into the fight as an underdog, at least in the eyes of many, Devin Haney defied the odds and, more significantly, the perceptions that had haunted him since his controversial bout with Ryan Garcia. Putting those ghosts behind him, the former undisputed champion delivered a masterclass and took Brian Norman Jr. to school. The welterweight championship fight in Riyadh announced Haney’s return to mainstream boxing. He has raised the bar.

Haney wants nothing less going forward. His next opponent must be of equal or greater caliber, with commendable achievements to match. And given those stringent standards, it’s doubtful that Conor Benn can back up his words after naming Devin Haney as one of his potential matchups. As far as the American champion is concerned, Benn is merely a mouthpiece for his master, promoter Eddie Hearn.

Still in Eddie Hearn’s shadow, Conor Benn isn’t close to my level – Devin Haney

Haney got down to brass tacks during an interview with Ariel Helwani. The MMA journalist noted that Conor Benn’s gestures and expressions while sitting ringside with Hearn, especially as the Haney-Norman fight unfolded, became the talk of the town. The welterweight champion had a simple phrase to describe Benn and his behavior: “Eddie’s little puppet.”

According to Haney, Conor Benn can barely act independently. He simply follows whatever his boss says. In his view, the English welterweight’s accomplishments don’t come close to matching his own. “Ask boxers, ask the fans whose career they would rather have, my career or Conor Benn’s career, and I’m younger than Conor. He hasn’t accomplished anything. He has done nothing in the sport of boxing,” Haney stated.

The only commendable win Benn can point to came against a weight-drained fighter – Chris Eubank Jr., who himself has never held a world title. In a nutshell, Conor Benn moves only when his master pulls the strings. His father, Bill Haney, echoed similar sentiments during an interview with Michelle Joy Phelps.

“He has to; he has to get a belt or something,” the elder Haney insisted during the post-fight conversation.

The Haney – Hearn rift: At a glance

It’s hard to believe that just a year ago, Haney and Hearn were working together. After the Regis Prograis fight, they teamed up for the now-infamous Ryan Garcia bout. In that fight, Haney suffered three knockdowns before Garcia’s failed doping tests nullified the result to a no-contest.

One consequence of the controversy was a reported dip in Haney’s reputation. Presumably, it took a toll on the Haney–Hearn relationship as well. Things escalated when an opportunity to face top-ranked light welterweight Sandor Martin emerged. Reportedly, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom declined a bid on Haney. Unhappy with the situation, Haney labeled it “nasty work” on Matchroom’s part.

The situation worsened a few months later when Devin Haney appeared at Wembley Stadium for the Anthony Joshua–Daniel Dubois title fight. Clips of Haney and Hearn seemingly arguing at ringside quickly went viral.

The boxing world has been heaping praise on Devin Haney for his fantastic performance on the Night of Champions. The Matchroom chief, however, felt the win over Norman Jr. still left a few gaps to be filled. “You have to give Devin respect and credit. He just became a three-division world champion. It’s an amazing achievement, but no one is going to want to watch him fight,” he commented.

Benn has already called out Ryan Garcia, who has signed a contract for a title shot at Mario Barrios’ welterweight belt. If Garcia wins, and Benn later defeats him, then a unification clash with Haney becomes almost unavoidable.

So, criticisms and shade aside, if Haney plans on divisional consolidation, he may have to prepare himself to work alongside “the master and the puppet.”

What are your thoughts? Is Conor Benn punching above his weight by calling out Devin Haney?