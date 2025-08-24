Devin Haney Defies Oscar De La Hoya’s Wishes, Finally Reveals Timeline for Ryan Garcia Rematch

“That’s not the direction we want to go,” Oscar De La Hoya told ‘Fight Hype’ months ago. He was talking about a rematch between star fighter Ryan Garcia and bitter rival Devin Haney. On the May 2 Riyadh Season card, billed Fatal Fury, Garcia’s antics caught up with him. Thanks to his former sparring partner Rolando Romero’s left hook and a listless performance, the much-anticipated comeback slipped out of Garcia’s hands. Beyond the embarrassment, the setback sparked a wave of discussion that questioned the relevance of a potential rematch with Devin Haney. After the fallout of their clash last year, both Garcia and Haney still have unfinished business to settle.

But the Californian’s promoter sees things differently. According to De La Hoya, a rematch with Romero now makes a stronger case for Garcia. Still, in his latest interview, Devin Haney hinted that a fight with Ryan Garcia might not be entirely off the table. Set to face Brian Norman Jr. on the stacked November card, the former undisputed champion indicated the bout might still be a step or two from becoming a reality.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney II: The fight that lingers

It’s a straightforward move, believes the former world champion and current WBO number-one-ranked welterweight contender. “He wants to get like tune-up fights and stuff like that, and then they want to do—they still want to do that rematch,” replied Devin Haney when AK from ‘Ring Champs with Ak and Barak’ asked what Ryan Garcia would need to do to step into the ring with him.

“So, did they ever present the Ryan fight like it’s still being a possibility?” AK asked. Haney’s response was short and direct: “Yeah. For sure, yeah.” Yet, to set the record straight, even his father, Bill Haney, didn’t sound too optimistic about the chances of a Garcia rematch when asked some time ago.

“I’ll go all the way down to number 10 on the list, Ryan Garcia, and he’s fallen all the way to 10 because of his performance both inside and outside the ring,” said Haney Sr. during his appearance on ThaBoxingVoice. He was referring to a ‘hit list’ prepared for Devin Haney.

Devin Haney’s stance sounds reasonable. However, with him now moving toward a title shot and Garcia still recovering from injury, a rematch looks distant, at least for the moment.

Garcia – Haney II: A tangled road

Moreover, the consequences must be considered. If Haney defeats Norman Jr., then, as welterweight champion, doors could open for unification. Something now possible in Jaron Ennis’ absence. He might also have to deal with a mandatory challenge. And of course, if a rematch clause exists in their contract, Norman Jr. could invoke it as well.

So, under the circumstances, will Devin Haney circle back to face an opponent who caused him months of torment and tarnished his reputation? Perhaps he might. A fight with Ryan Garcia would still draw a big crowd. More importantly, it would give Haney the chance to correct the wrongs of the past. For the three knockdowns he suffered, Haney suffered relentless ridicule.

At the same time, much depends on what Team Haney and Team Garcia agree upon.

The most viable path for Garcia, at least for now, could be a rematch with Rolando Romero. Reports suggest that talks for a second fight are already in motion. Based on that outcome, once Garcia regains his confidence and composure, he could then set his sights on Haney. By then the latter may have wrapped up his business with Brian Norman Jr.

What’s your take? Does a Haney-Garcia rematch still make sense? Or is it time for both fighters to finally move on?