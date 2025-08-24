brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Boxing

Devin Haney Defies Oscar De La Hoya’s Wishes, Finally Reveals Timeline for Ryan Garcia Rematch

ByJaideep R Unnithan

Aug 24, 2025 | 5:31 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

That’s not the direction we want to go,” Oscar De La Hoya told ‘Fight Hype’ months ago. He was talking about a rematch between star fighter Ryan Garcia and bitter rival Devin Haney. On the May 2 Riyadh Season card, billed Fatal Fury, Garcia’s antics caught up with him. Thanks to his former sparring partner Rolando Romero’s left hook and a listless performance, the much-anticipated comeback slipped out of Garcia’s hands. Beyond the embarrassment, the setback sparked a wave of discussion that questioned the relevance of a potential rematch with Devin Haney. After the fallout of their clash last year, both Garcia and Haney still have unfinished business to settle.

But the Californian’s promoter sees things differently. According to De La Hoya, a rematch with Romero now makes a stronger case for Garcia. Still, in his latest interview, Devin Haney hinted that a fight with Ryan Garcia might not be entirely off the table. Set to face Brian Norman Jr. on the stacked November card, the former undisputed champion indicated the bout might still be a step or two from becoming a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney II: The fight that lingers

It’s a straightforward move, believes the former world champion and current WBO number-one-ranked welterweight contender. “He wants to get like tune-up fights and stuff like that, and then they want to do—they still want to do that rematch,” replied Devin Haney when AK from ‘Ring Champs with Ak and Barak’ asked what Ryan Garcia would need to do to step into the ring with him.

article-image

via Imago

So, did they ever present the Ryan fight like it’s still being a possibility?” AK asked. Haney’s response was short and direct: “Yeah. For sure, yeah.” Yet, to set the record straight, even his father, Bill Haney, didn’t sound too optimistic about the chances of a Garcia rematch when asked some time ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

AD

I’ll go all the way down to number 10 on the list, Ryan Garcia, and he’s fallen all the way to 10 because of his performance both inside and outside the ring,” said Haney Sr. during his appearance on ThaBoxingVoice. He was referring to a ‘hit list’ prepared for Devin Haney.

Top Stories

1

Jake Paul Will Beat Tank Davis for One Reason, Former Rival Claims

2

Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul Declared Symbol of American Boxing’s Collapse in Heartbreaking Revelation

3

Is Skye Nicolson Dating Eddie Hearn? Who Is Her Boyfriend/Husband?

4

Boxing Fight Tonight: Yankiel Rivera vs Angelino Cordova, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

5

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Stats and Size Comparison: Weight, Reach, Height, Age, Record, and Knockout Ratio

Devin Haney’s stance sounds reasonable. However, with him now moving toward a title shot and Garcia still recovering from injury, a rematch looks distant, at least for the moment.

What’s your perspective on:

Is Ryan Garcia's rematch with Devin Haney a redemption story or a futile pursuit?

Have an interesting take?

Garcia – Haney II: A tangled road

Moreover, the consequences must be considered. If Haney defeats Norman Jr., then, as welterweight champion, doors could open for unification. Something now possible in Jaron Ennis’ absence. He might also have to deal with a mandatory challenge. And of course, if a rematch clause exists in their contract, Norman Jr. could invoke it as well.

article-image

via Imago

So, under the circumstances, will Devin Haney circle back to face an opponent who caused him months of torment and tarnished his reputation? Perhaps he might. A fight with Ryan Garcia would still draw a big crowd. More importantly, it would give Haney the chance to correct the wrongs of the past. For the three knockdowns he suffered, Haney suffered relentless ridicule.

At the same time, much depends on what Team Haney and Team Garcia agree upon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The most viable path for Garcia, at least for now, could be a rematch with Rolando Romero. Reports suggest that talks for a second fight are already in motion. Based on that outcome, once Garcia regains his confidence and composure, he could then set his sights on Haney. By then the latter may have wrapped up his business with Brian Norman Jr.

What’s your take? Does a Haney-Garcia rematch still make sense? Or is it time for both fighters to finally move on?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Ryan Garcia's rematch with Devin Haney a redemption story or a futile pursuit?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved